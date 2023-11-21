Yemeni naval forces seize Japanese vessel with 17 OFW seafarers

SEVENTEEN Filipino seafarers were among the 25 crew on board a Japanese ship that Yemeni naval forces seized in the Red Sea, reports reaching the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Car and truck carrier Galaxy Leader was sailing the Red Sea near Hodeida, Yemen when Yemeni naval forces seized their ship November 19.

A video posted on Yemen’s Masirah TV showed commandos with long firearms descending from a helicopter into the vessel and taking control of the ship’s bridge, shouting “Allahu Akbar!”

17 Filipino seafarers among the 25 crew on board Galaxy Leader that Yemeni "naval forces" seized in the Red Sea Nov 20. Video released by the Houthis courtesy Masirah TV @BusinessMirror pic.twitter.com/7XLl16oaTM — Malou Talosig-Bartolome (@maloutalosig) November 21, 2023

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the highest ranking Filipino on board is a third mate from Dipolog City.

The captain of the ship is a Bulgarian, while the rest of the crew are Ukrainian, Greek and Mexican.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said their Naval Forces have captured an “Israel ship” and commandeered it to the Yemeni coast. They did this as retaliation to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza Strip.

Yemen is now under control of the Houthi, an Islamic political and armed movement believed to be backed by Iran. The Houthi-controlled armed forces of Yemen have been firing missiles on Israel since the October 7 Hamas attacks and had warned that Israeli vessels plying the Red Sea are “legitimate targets.”

But Galaxy Leader is a chartered ship is owned by UK-based Galaxy Maritime Ltd., and has been operated by Japanese shipping company NYK Line.

NYK Line said they have organized a crisis management center to “manage this incident.”

“As the vessel’s charterer, we are prioritizing the safety of the 25 crew members,” the NYK Line said in a statement from Tokyo.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson said they would “deal” with the crew “in accordance with the principles and values of Islamic religion.”

“The Yemeni armed forces urges all countries whose citizens work in the Red Sea to avoid any work or activity involving Israeli ships or ships owned by Israelis,” Yahya Sare’e, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson, tweeted.

He said the Yemeni armed forces will continue “to carry out military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression against Gaza stops and the heinous acts against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank stop.”