Wushu gold in Worlds

MARK RAGAY, Mark Polo and Vincent Ventura ruled the men’s duilian event to win the country’s lone gold medal in the 16th World Wushu Championships on Tuesday in Forth Worth, Texas.

Ragay, Polo and Ventura scored 9.616 points in winning the title, beating Brunei’s Majdurano Joel Bin, Majallah Sain and Abel Wee Yuen Lim (9.613) to a silver finish and Spain’s Nestor Urzainqui Milla, Aidan Martinez and Victor dela Plaza Schineper (9.433) to the bronze.

“They executed to near perfection and showed what we Filipinos are capable of achieving,” Wushu Federation of the Philippines president Freddie Jalasco said. Our [sanda] fighters and taolu [forms] specialists are world class as evidenced by their performances here.”

The duilian—a sparring event with or without weapons—topped the silver medals Jennifer Kilapio, Arnel Mandal and Clemente Tabugara clinched in sanda and Agatha Wong in women’s taijiquan.

Russel Diaz bagged the country’s lone bronze medal in men’s 48 kgs of sanda.

Wong and Singapore’s Zeanne Zhue Ning had identical 9.776 scores but Ning was awarded tha gold medal because of a higher degree of difficulty.

Wong is coming off a silver medal-finish in the recent World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia.