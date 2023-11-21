Troopers, Griffins seek key wins 

Army and VNS look to firm up their quarterfinal drive in their respective pools with the Troopers shooting for their third win in four games against the also-ran DLSU-Dasmariñas Patriots in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Unlike the Troopers, however, the Griffins anticipate a tougher challenge, also in pursuit of a 3-1 slate, as they battle the MKA San Beda Red Spikers seeking to stay in the race with a 1-2 card in Pool B.

Army and DLSU-Dasmariñas kick off the three-game bill at 1 p.m. while VNS and San Beda slug it out at 3 p.m.

The Griffins need to finish strong to gain a crack at No. 2 while the Red Spikers must sweep their last two games for a chance to catch up with the second-running Cabstars-City of Cabuyao squad at 3-2.

Cabuyao will have unbeaten and quarterfinalist EcoOil-La Salle (4-0) as its last elims assignment tomorrow (Friday).

Army, meanwhile, is expected to lean again on the troika of Wewe Medina, Mark Enciso and Benjaylo Labide, while the Patriots will rely on Popoy Alabin, Christian Battung and Paul Malaiba in chase of the elusive win.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa and Coast collide in a Pool C match at 5 p.m. in a duel of winless team in Pool C of the four-division tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, ASICS and Mikasa.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.