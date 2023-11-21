Transport, labor groups support jeepney strike called by PISTON

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) expressed support to the transport strike on Monday, citing the importance on public transport and the rights of jeepney drivers.

Jeepney drivers and operators under the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) are opposing the imposition of a deadline for the consolidation of traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJ) on December 31.

Since then, PISTON and other concerned groups have called against the phase out of traditional jeepneys.

“Any modernization and investment in public transport must contribute to overcoming existing inequalities and achieving economic and social justice for the working class,” said ITF Director for Urban Transport Alana Dave.

Dave said they support the demand of jeepney workers for a “pro-people just transition in public transport,” citing that workers keep cities moving every day.

Meanwhile, KMU Secretary General Jerome Adonis said the consolidation is meant to phase out jeepneys.

“Ito ay direktang pag-agaw sa kabuhayan ng ating [mga] driver at operator. Mawawalan sila ng trabaho. [This is a direct deprivation of jobs of our drivers and operators. They will lose their jobs],” said Adonis during the transport strike on Monday.

He added that the modernization of jeepneys would only lead to transportation fare hikes.

Adonis’ remarks echoes the sentiments of ITF, stating that workers and trade unions “must be involved in decision making about public transport reform.”

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), during a dialogue with PISTON, clarified that the program is not meant to phase out jeepneys, but rather to upgrade it.

However, PISTON said that the consolidation program would lead to the phase out of the franchise of jeepneys.

Normal Monday morning rush

Metro Manila Development Authority Acting Chairman Romando Artes on Monday described the start of the three-day transport strike staged by transport group PISTON as just a “normal Monday morning rush.”

The MMDA chief also categorically said that the group failed to paralyze the transportation in the metropolis.

“We think that it might be just normal Monday morning rush hour foot traffic,” Artes said.

Artes also noted that the agency doesn’t want to have a build-up of stranded passengers hence the immediate deployment of prepositioned assets.

VP extends support to MMDA

Meanwhile, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte extended its support to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority amid the strike.

“We are ready to support the MMDA in their transport strike response. We are also appealing to the group staging the protest to have a dialogue with the government and bring their concerns to the negotiation table,” Duterte said as she oversaw the agency’s monitoring of the strike at the MMDA Communications and Command Center, which serves as the inter-agency monitoring and command center for the protest action.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) deployed their buses to augment and serve as rescue vehicles for affected commuters.

Also, Artes said that the MMDA has readied 686 service vehicles.

As of 3:30 pm the MMDA has dispatched 79 vehicles and served 1,980 commuters.

“We are ready for the three-day strike and we will respond depending on the situation,” Artes said.

No violence please—LTFRB

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz, meanwhile, said that there is a scheduled dialogue between agency officials and PISTON on Monday to hear their issues with regards to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

He also said that the LTFRB is lenient on suspension of franchises of those who will participated in the strike, stressing that they recognize the right of the protesters to air their opinions.

“We will let them use their freedom of expression, however, they will be penalized if they resort to violent means such as throwing of stones and spikes to force others to join their protests,” Guadiz warned.

PNP vehicle deployment

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying 920 vehicles nationwide to help ferry commuters who might be affected by the three-day transport strike set by PISTON from November 20 to 22.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in a radio interview Sunday, said these 920 police vehicles will augment efforts of local government units to serve routes that might be paralyzed by the transport strike.

Aside from the vehicles, around 9,000 police personnel will also be deployed to monitor the effects of the transport strike.

Fajardo said these police personnel would see to it that nothing untoward would happen between drivers participating in the transport strike and those who would not.

She added that the PNP would be on heightened alert in the areas where strikes or protests will be conducted.

Fajardo added that “reactionary standby support forces” are on standby for any eventualities.