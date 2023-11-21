SEC chief receives Mansmith award

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Emilio B. Aquino has been named as the first-ever public sector innovator awardee during the 2023 Mansmith Innovation Awards, in recognition of his digital transformation efforts in the country’s corporate regulator.

Aquino was recognized alongside five other top innovators for their contributions in microlending, product innovation in food supplements, product innovation as a nongovernmental organization, online stock trading and innovative business model.

“I am honored to be the first-ever recipient of the Public Sector Innovator Award, a recognition that affirms the positive impact of the innovations that we at the Securities and Exchange Commission have advanced over the last few years,” Aquino said during the awarding ceremony.

“More than that, I hope that this recognition will also inspire future innovators both in the public and private sectors, who can contribute more to the realization of our shared aspirations as a nation, that is, a strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life for every Filipino.”

Since taking on the helm as SEC chairman in 2018, Aquino has incorporated digital transformation and innovation into his plans and programs in the agency.

The first wave of its digital transformation roadmap included the launch of the online company registration system called Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company and its subsystem, One-day Submission and E-registration of Companies.

Other digital services include the Electronic Filing and Submission Tool and the Electronic System for Payments to the SEC.

In 2023, the SEC continued to demonstrate its commitment to digital transformation with the launch of five new advanced online systems to further streamline and simplify the SEC’s services.

“Our digital transformation journey has just begun, and we will continue to innovate to remain competitive while providing excellent service to our kababayans,” Aquino said.

Now in its third year, the Mansmith Innovation Awards is organized by training and consultancy firm Mansmith and Fielders Inc. to support initiatives toward innovation, improve the Philippines’s global innovation ranking, and address the low number of patents in the country.