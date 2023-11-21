SC: Tax deficiency assessment not needed to collect civil liability of accused tax evader

THE Supreme Court has declared that an assessment for deficiency taxes is not a prerequisite for collection of the civil liability of a taxpayer-accused for unpaid taxes in the criminal prosecution for tax law violations.

Thus, in a 42-page unanimous decision penned by Associate Justice Mario Lopez, the Court en banc denied the petition for review filed by celebrity- doctor Joel Mendez seeking the reversal of the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) decision dated December 11, 2012 and resolution dated July 8, 2013, which found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code or the Tax Code, for failure to file income tax return for the taxable year 2002and for failure to supply correct information in the ITR for the taxable year 2003.

The SC imposed a one year to two years of imprisonment on Mendez and directed him to pay a fine of P10,000, “with subsidiary imprisonment in case he has no property to pay the fine, for each of the criminal offenses.”

“We are convinced that Joel was aware of his obligation to file ITR, and he consciously and voluntarily refused to comply with his duty to make the return. In the first place, Joel is a doctor by profession and a businessman. As the CTA aptly held. Joel ought to know and understand, as he should, all the matters concerning his practice and business,” the ruling stated.

“All things considered, the Court holds that Joel knew he should file his Annual ITR, but he deliberately failed to do so. The prosecution sufficiently proved Joel’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt of violating Section 255 of the Tax Code for willful failure to file or make his Annual ITR for the taxable year 2002,” it added.

On the other hand, the Court partially granted the petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) assailing CTA’s non-imposition of civil liability on Mendez.

While the Court affirmed the December 11, 2012 and resolution dated July 8, 2013 of the CTA en banc, it decided to remand the criminal cases to the CTA in division to determine Mendez’s civil liability for taxes and penalties.

It directed the CTA to conduct the proceedings with reasonable dispatch.

Investigation by the Bureau of internal Revenue (BIR) showed that Mendez is a single proprietor doing business under several trade names and businesses.

It was discovered that Joel was engaged in the practice of profession through Weigh Less Center, Co., a partnership registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 1996, for the purpose of conducting a medical program aimed at assisting clients in losing weight .

Joel also had several businesses registered under his name before the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

He spent large sums of money advertising his clinics and paying rent, purchased various vehicles since 1996, and had frequent travels abroad. In 2006, he was criminally charged for violation of Section 255 of the NIRC for not filing his 2002 return in the estimated amount of P1,522,152.14 and willfully failing to supply correct and accurate information in his 2003 ITR in the estimated amount of P2,107, 023.65.

The CTA Division found Mendez guilty of both criminal charges. However, as to his civil liability, the CTA Division held that while an assessment for deficiency tax is not necessary before there can be a criminal prosecution for violation of tax laws, there must first be a final assessment issued by the BIR under Section 205 of the Tax Code before the taxpayer can be held civilly liable for deficiency taxes.

In seeking the reversal of the CTA’s ruling, Mendez argued that the tax court had no jurisdiction over the criminal cases because the amounts stated in the amended informations are mere estimates.

He said the CTA has original jurisdiction over a criminal case only when the principal amount of tax is at least Pl,000,000, otherwise, the original jurisdiction is with the regular courts, and the jurisdiction of the CTA shall be appellate.

In junking Mendez’ arguments, the Court held that the CTA has jurisdiction over the two criminal cases against Mendez since his potential liability in each case is more than P1 million, in accordance with Republic Act 9282 (An Act Expanding the Jurisdiction of the CTA), the law in force when the criminal charges were filed.

However, it clarified that following the effectivity of R.A. 11576 (the law expanding the jurisdiction of first level courts) on August 21, 2021, jurisdiction over tax cases are as follows: (a) Exclusive original jurisdiction over tax collection cases involving P1,000,000 or more remains with the CTA; (b) Exclusive original jurisdiction over tax collection cases involving less than P1,000,000 shall be exercised by the proper first-level courts; (c) Exclusive appellate jurisdiction over tax collection cases originally decided by the first-level courts shall be exercised by the Regional Trial Court; (d) Exclusive original jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies where the principal amount of taxes and fees, exclusive of charges and penalties, claimed is P1,000,000 or more remains with the CTA; (e) Exclusive original jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies where the principal amount of taxes and fees, exclusive of charges and penalties, claimed is less than P1,000,000 shall be exercised by the proper first-level courts; and (f) Exclusive appellate jurisdiction over criminal offenses or felonies originally decided by the first-level courts remains with the RTC.

The Court also issued guidelines for the judges and lawyers in the prosecution of criminal actions for violation of tax laws and the corresponding criminal liability for unpaid taxes.

It noted that “when a criminal action for violation of the tax laws is filed, a prior assessment is not required.

“Neither is a final assessment a precondition to collection of delinquent taxes in the criminal tax case. The criminal action is deemed a collection case,” it added. Thus, the SC said, the government must prove two things: one, the guilt of the accused by proof beyond reasonable doubt, and two, the accused’s civil liability for taxes by competent evidence (other than an assessment).

The SC further said that “if before the institution of the criminal action, the government filed a civil suit for collection, or an answer to the taxpayer’s petition for review before the CTA, the civil action or the resolution of the taxpayer’s petition for review shall be suspended before judgment on the merits until final judgment is rendered in the criminal action.”

“However, before judgment on the merits is rendered in the civil action, it may be consolidated with the criminal action. In such a case, the judgment in the criminal action shall include a finding of the accused’s civil liability for unpaid taxes relative to the criminal case,” the Court added.

Applying such rules to Mendez, the Court held that since the prosecution filed a criminal case for tax violation against him, the civil action for collection of deficiency taxes is deemed instituted.

Thus, a formal assessment issued by the BIR is not required for the imposition of civil liability for unpaid taxes.

However, the finding of deficiency taxes should have been done at the level of the CTA Division.

Hence, the case must be remanded to the CTA Division to determine the civil liability of Mendez.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





