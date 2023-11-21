Perpetual crushes San Sebastián to keep flickering F4 bid alive 

If this was his last NCAA game, University of Perpetual Help captain Jelo Razon made sure it was a memorable one.

Unleashing his best performance in his five seasons with the Las Pinas-based school, Razon carried the Altas on his back for a 75-60 victory over the San Sebastian Stags on Tuesday that lit up their flickering National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 Final Four hopes at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The fiery 24-year-old guard sizzled for a career-best 26 points including an 11-point fourth-quarter binge spiked by three booming triples that helped the Altas put the game away for good.

The win, its 10th in 18 games, somehow kept UPHSD in the Final Four race although its fate is not in their hands anymore because it would need to hope and pray for San Beda and Jose Rizal University to lose their remaining games for the former to stay alive.

The Stags dropped to 5-12.

But the moment solely belonged to Razon, who was determined to make a big impact and a lasting memory and just completely relished what could be his last hurrah.

It was Razon who hit the dagger triples in the third quarter as well as in the final period as if there was no tomorrow.

And the Altas just rode on their unquestioned leader from there.

In the other game, Yulkien Andrada extended his three-point spraying spree to another game as San Beda smashed Lyceum of Philippines University, 75-56, in crawling closer to Final Four.

Andrada sank six booming triples this time on his way to a career-high 26-point effort as the Lions nailed their 11th win against six defeats that also ensured it of at least a playoff for a spot to the semifinals.

The Lions could automatically advance to the semis if it could send bitter rivals the Letran Knights straight into oblivion in their interesting showdown Friday.

In all, Andrada had made 14 treys in 27 attempts in their last three games that coincided with San Beda’s resurgence.

The Pirates ended up with a 13-5 mark, which was good for the second seed.