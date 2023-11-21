PBBM looking to U.S. as PHL crafts own policies on A.I.

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration will look at the United States experience in crafting the country’s policy on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The chief executive said he wants to study the US experience as it implements the Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden last month containing guidelines to balance the needs of AI developers with national security and consumer rights.

“So we will continue to look to the United States…to provide the guidance and the lessons… And hopefully apply that in the Philippines,” Marcos said during his participation at the forum organized by the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii last Monday.

Despite the “sinister” use of AI, he said the country cannot afford not to use the technology that can help in the economic transformation of the economy.

“We have to pay a good deal of attention [to AI] because we can be easily left behind if we will rest on our laurels and say we got this figure out,” Marcos said.

Among the risks of AI use is how it can be biased due to its algorithmic design, its implication on privacy, security risks and the job displacements it can cause.

However, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said AI can also be used to boost labor productivity.

“We have seen rather more sinister uses of artificial technology. On the other hand we must always remember it is a double-edged sword. It can swing in a way that will help us,” he said.

“We have to be cognizant of what other risks are involved. And the reason why it is difficult is because these things never existed before in human history and we are making this up as we go along,” he added.

During the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco last week, the President said the government is still crafting its National AI Strategy (NAS).

The NAS will focus on identifying investment opportunities related to AI and empowering the local workforce so they can effectively use the new technology.

Villar’s initiative

Relatedly, Senator Mark Villar commended the President for leading the Philippine government’s efforts in securing partnerships on AI and cybersecurity from Silicon Valley companies. He noted, however, that the Philippines has a lot of work to do for the adoption of AI as no other measure or action has been made for its regulation or development except for the 2019 Philippine AI Roadmap.

“[There have been] developments with AI in the past four years since the 2019 Roadmap. It has since boomed into heightened use across different sectors. It’s time have a framework regulating the use and development of AI for the welfare of employees in industries using AI,” Villar said.

The senator filed Senate Resolution No. 588, directing the proper Senate committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the emerging use of artificial intelligence in different sectors and/or industries, and for the establishment of a framework related to the adoption, promotion, development, and fair use of AI in the Philippines.