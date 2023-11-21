Oil firms roll back fuel pump prices for 3rd consecutive week

Fuel pump prices will go down starting Tuesday morning, oil firms announced Monday.

This is the third consecutive week of oil price rollback.

In separate advisories, oil firms said they would slash gasoline prices by 75 centavos per liter, diesel by 65 centavos, and kerosene by 60 centavos.

Petron, Shell, Caltex, Unioil, Total, PTT, Phoenix, Seaoil, Jetti will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. today, Tuesday, November 21. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will adjust its prices at 12:01 a.m. Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

Last week, oil companies implemented price rollbacks for gasoline, diesel and kerosene by P0.70, P3.00 and P2.30 per liter, respectively. The price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.05/liter for gasoline, P6.35/liter for diesel and P1.69/liter for kerosene.

Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rodela Romero had said there could be more oil price rollbacks in the weeks to come due to oversupply of approximately 120,000 barrels per day in the world market.

Still, she cautioned motorists to be prepared, as oil prices remain volatile despite a projected downward trend.

Oil firms adjust their prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





