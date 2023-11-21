NuWhite celebrates success during Milestone Party in BGC

Manila, Philippines – Beauty brand NuWhite, known for its game-changer glutathione product for being the pioneer in the country in introducing the breakthrough power of S-acetyl glutathione to the Philippine market, recently threw a fun milestone party at The Clubhouse at The Palace in BGC, Taguig to celebrate its remarkable success for the year.

Launched under Oxina Nutricometics Corp. with its flagship product NuWhite introduced in March 2019, NuWhite is the leading glutathione tablet in the country as endorsed by famous actress Marian Rivera.

“For almost five years now since we started in 2019, I can definitely say that NuWhite has gone a long way. The brand has grown so much and this brand is currently one of the leading and trusted glutathione brands in the Philippines. It is now also expanding its reach in Southeast Asia, America, Canada, and Australia, with A-list celebrity endorsers like Kim Domingo, KC Conception and Marian Rivera,” CEO Maureen Estrada shared during her speech at the event.

NuWhite is the first S-Acetyl Glutathione in the Philippines, a superior and the only bioavailable form of glutathione. This new form of glutathione, a patented Italian S-Acetyl Glutathione, takes oral glutathione to the next level. It successfully addresses the problem of absorption limitations of oral glutathione.

From left: John David, NuWhite CEO Maureen Estrada, Laylo Luigi and Raphael Maipid

S-acetyl is clinically proven to be the bioavailable form of glutathione that ensures maximum potency, making glutathione ingestibles more effective. The acetyl helps protect the glutathione from degrading when ingested orally, and can be absorbed 100 percent by the body. Aside from the skincare effect of the capsule, NuWhite glutathione can slow down the aging process, strengthen immunity, detoxify and protect the liver and cells, as well as reduce the effects of stress.

In 2021, NuWhite celebrated its milestone of catering to international orders, while in 2022, it maintained its high peak of sales both locally and internationally. 2023 was when it first introduced its game-changing ingredient S-acetyl.

Backed up by 18 years of experience in beauty business, Maureen has seen the high and lows of the industry. “I have witnessed and have been a part of the challenges that the glutathione industry had to face. I wanted to give the public the most innovative product that would outclass all the current products in the market in terms of superiority, efficacy, and efficiency,” she said.

“Our brand’s journey has been one of determination, resilience, and the dedication of our incredible team,” Maureen added. “We remain committed to our core values and a mission to make every Filipino beautiful inside and out and a brand that goes beyond what you can see. Nuwhite doesn’t only boost confidence and promotes self-care, we empower! Through this brand, we help people, we build communities and we build a family,” she concluded during her speech.

For more details about NuWhite, visit nuwhite.com.ph.