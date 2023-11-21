Nikki Tang celebrates 50th birthday with the Haven for Women

: Attempt to read property "post_title" on null inon line

Nikki Tang, the influential CEO of DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corp, marked her 50th birthday in a meaningful and impactful way by extending her support to the Haven for Women, DSWD in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

The celebration, which took place on October 25, 2023, demonstrated Tang’s commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive difference in the lives of those in need. The activity featured valuable skincare tips with the residents, games, raffle and a feeding program.

Nikki Tang with the residents of Haven for Women, DSWD Alabang, Muntinlupa

Tang, known for her innovative approaches in the beauty industry, has always strived to provide “Beauty Solutions Beyond Compare” through her company, DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corp. Her commitment to empowering women by enhancing their confidence and well-being is a central theme in her work. She believes that beauty is not only about appearances but also about self-assurance and empowerment.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to the fashion and beauty industry, Nikki Tang was recently awarded with a prestigious honor. On September 27, 2023, she was celebrated as one of the icons of style during The Philippine Cancer Society’s Best Dressed Women of the Philippines Awards Ball, which marked its 20th charity fashion show. The event was held at Shangri-La at the Fort, where Tang’s unique sense of style and fashion expertise earned her a place among the elite. During the same night, she was also honored with the prestigious Paterno Award 2023 presented by The Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) which further exemplifies her commitment to not only style but also supporting meaningful charitable causes.

Nikki Tang’s philanthropic endeavors and journey in the world of beauty have made her a role model for many, especially in her mission to empower women. She continues to inspire and lead, setting an example of how a successful beautypreneur can make a significant impact not only in the industry but in society at large.