NDRRMC now validating reports of 9 deaths after Sarangani quake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday announced that it is now validating reports that nine people were killed while another 15 were hurt following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked Sarangani last Friday, November 17.

In its Monday update, the agency said that nine fatalities, now undergoing confirmation, could be broken down into eight for Region 12 and one in Region 11.

While those injured can be divided into 11 for Region 12 and four for Region 11.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC placed the number of affected families to 2,849, which is equivalent to 12,885 persons residing in 43 barangays in Region 11 and 12.

Damaged houses were placed at 826 and these were recorded in Region 11 and 12.

Earlier, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) raised the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center’s (NDRRMOC) alert status to “Blue” to closely coordinate, consolidate, and report all related incidents as well as to ensure prompt coordination with concerned agencies and offices following the earthquake that hit Sarangani.

“Civil Defense officials at the national and regional level are closely monitoring the progress of the operations, coordinating with the local government unit disaster managers. We have placed the NDRRM Operations Center under ‘Blue’ Alert, requiring the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines], PNP [Philippine National Police], PCG [Philippine Coast Guard], and BFP [Bureau of Fire Protection)]to render duty to support response activities,” OCD administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, said.

“We want to assure the residents of affected areas that, as instructed by President [Ferdinand] Marcos Jr. and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., the national government is on board and ready to provide necessary assistance,” he added.