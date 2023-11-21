Group calls for cease-fire amid Israel-Palestine war

A religious organization in the Philippines called for a “humanitarian cessation of hostilities” or cease-fire amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to religious group One Faith One Nation One Voice, the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) principles of proportionality and distinction between civilians and combatants have already been “grossly crossed.”

“As people of faith, we cannot stand idly by as an onslaught of bombings, injuries and destruction rain down upon the people of Gaza,” said One Faith One Nation One Voice in a statement.

The root causes of the armed conflict between Palestinian and Israeli parties must be addressed, the group added.

“The ballyhoo of ‘annihilation as a means of defense’ must be condemned as inhuman, as the resultant war footings are sure to spur further violations of IHL,” it stated.

The group has called to stop the siege of Gaza and the bombings, and to uphold human rights and IHL.

According to a report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), 11,078 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as of November 10.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals killed.

Earlier in October, Filipino Catholics residing in Israel have asked for prayers for their safety amid the continuing violence between the Israel and Palestinian conflict.

“As people of faith, we urge that religion, and the practice thereof, should call us to building peace that is based on justice,” said One Faith One Nation One Voice.