Global body cites PHL as regional leader in fight vs counterfeiting

THE Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit) has cited the Philippines as a “regional leader” in promoting domestic cooperation in the fight against counterfeiting, according to the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

“The Philippines has emerged as a regional leader in promoting domestic cooperation, particularly in IP coordination because of the successful enforcement work done by the IPOPHL and the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR),” the Tracit report noted.

In addition, the report noted that the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between IPOPHL and Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) to train airport personnel to spot counterfeit and pirated goods is “an example of how collaborations can improve detection and enforcement efforts.”

The report pointed out that strengthening interagency and interdepartmental cooperation is “essential” in the fight against illicit trade.

Another initiative that signified “great progress,” which the Tracit report cited, is the MOU that IPOPHL signed with brand owners and platforms in 2022.

IPOPHL said the E-Commerce MOU is a commitment between e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and several global and local brand owners and business associations.

The E-Commerce MOU membership recently grew to 34 with the signing of TikTok, Greenstone Pharmaceutical and Quadgen Pharmaceutical at the IP Enforcement Summit last week, the attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also noted in a statement on Monday.

While the IPOPHL has made “significant strides” in improving Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement, the report said the proliferation of counterfeit and pirated goods remains a “persistent” problem in Philippine markets.

The report listed the factors driving counterfeit trade in the Philippines, which include “limited law enforcement resources, corruption, and consumer demand for cheaper products—even if counterfeit.”

Moreover, the surge in counterfeit goods being sold through e-commerce and social media platforms “confuses” the origins of these illicit products.

“The Philippines is also one of the world’s largest sources of pirated digital content, with illegal copies of movies, music, and software readily available online and in street markets,” the Tracit report also noted.

Moving forward, the report unveiled its policy recommendations to combat illicit trade: to strengthen the customs environment; tighten enforcement on transshipment, goods in transit, illicit trade in Free Trade Zones (FTZ); and intercept the export of illicit goods.

The report also recommended that the country fast-track the legal process, reduce “lengthy” timelines and minimize associated costs.

In terms of its structural capability to effectively protect against illicit trade, the Tracit report noted that the Philippines ranks 64th out of 84 countries evaluated by Global Illicit Trade Environment Index.

“With an overall score of 49 (out of 100), this is slightly above the Asean average (46), but still well below the global average (60),” the report said.