Davao Light cuts November power rate

DAVAO CITY—The Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. announced a reduction in electricity rate this month due to lower supply price in the spot market, including coal.

It said electricity rate is now at P9.12 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from P9.21 last month.

The Davao Light said this translates to P18.98 difference from the previous billing of households, whose average monthly electricity consumption is 200 kWh.

“This rate applies to bills received from November 11 to December 11, 2023,” it said.

The reduction, Davao Light said, could be “attributed to the decrease in power supply prices from both the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market [WESM] in Mindanao and a coal power supplier, from which the company sources a portion of its power requirement.”

But it admonished consumers that “market prices are volatile thus changes in the power rate are expected every month.”

Moreover, it added, “the distribution utility reminds customers to properly manage their energy consumption, especially now that it is the holiday season.”

“During this period, people decorate their homes with Christmas lights and other electrical decorations, and they hold gatherings at home leading to higher usage of electrical devices and appliances. These contribute to higher power consumption and consequently higher monthly bill,” it said.

“Aside from the power rate, another important factor that contributes to our monthly bill is our energy consumption,” said Fermin Edillon, head of the Davao Light Reputation Enhancement Department. “While the power rate remains beyond our control, our ability to regulate and manage our power usage also dictates whether our electricity bill will be high or low,” he said.

The company said “there are several simple ways to conserve power at home and one is to make a habit of unplugging unused electric appliances that act like energy vampires, sucking power even when they are not in use.” Customers should also lessen the number of hours or days used for a particular appliance. “By using them for shorter durations or less frequently, one can reduce energy consumption.”

Davao Light is the third largest privately-owned electric distribution utility in the country in terms of customer size and annual kWh sales. It holds the franchise for the cities of Davao and Panabo of Davao del Norte, and the province’s municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas, with a population of approximately 2.23 million.