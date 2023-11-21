DA to expand to 50% use of ‘AI’ in livestock

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) plans to expand the use of artificial insemination (AI) in livestock to 50 percent from the previous 30 percent target to domestic meat and dairy productivity.



Agriculture Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said the DA would ramp up its AI efforts to further curtail the need of the country to import meat products.



“We are raising our target on the use of artificial insemination by 50 percent from the previous 30 percent. We are improving availability of high quality semen to farmers under our breeding program in order to raise our animal and meat production,” Savellano said on Tuesday.



Savellano noted that the use of AI would aid the local livestock sector to raise the genetic quality of animals leading to better output.



For more than a decade now, the agriculture department has been using AI to boost local meat production. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/11/look-even-cows-and-carabaos-pigs-too-turning-to-ai/)



Dubbed the Unified National Artificial Insemination Program or UNAIP, the DA sees AI technology as one of the means to improve raisers’ profit.



“DA is also embarking on long-term programs to raise local animal and meat production. Investment is being done in infrastructure development including farm-to-market roads and transportation networks, cold storage facilities, and meat processing plants that can help reduce post-harvest losses,” he said.



Savellano pointed out that the DA is also keen on developing high-value meat products with a huge upside potential, particularly in untapped global markets.



“Our mandate is to eliminate illegal meat importation, smuggling, hoarding, price manipulation, and anything that distorts prices in the market,” he said.



“We will raise production by five times (in five years). With enough volume we hope to make food affordable for Filipinos. We want producers, especially small scale farmers, to make money,” he added.



Savellano noted that the country’s meat importation in October declined by almost 19 percent year-on-year to 95.979 million kilograms. He attributed the double-digit drop to the department’s “aggressive” fight against illegal trade coupled by increasing local production.