DA: Importers lose SPSIC if rice not here in 30 days

AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Monday warned that he will cancel all the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) of rice importers if their approved import volume would not arrive in the country in the next 30 days.

Laurel made the warning during a House Committee on Agriculture and Food after lawmakers asked him about the country’s rice import situation.

Laurel disclosed that there are about 1 million metric tons (MMT) of rice issued with sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) that are valid to enter the country.

“I actually asked the Bureau of Plant Industry how many applications are pending for rice imports and what they told me is that about 1 million metric tons are for importation. I asked them when it was issued and they said it was issued from time to time because it is already liberalized. When I asked when it is going to be imported, they could not provide an answer,” he told the committee on Monday, speaking partly in Filipino.

Ultimatum to importers

Laurel revealed that he has instructed someone from the agriculture department to meet the rice importers to discuss the rice import situation.

“I said if they will not import those within 30 days, if they will not give a [purchase order], I will cancel all the [SPSICs] because I do not want to be held hostage by permits that were issued to them upon their request,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Since the passage of Republic Act 11203 or the rice trade liberalization (RTL) law, the country’s rice trade regime has been deregulated and opened up to foreign competition.

Under the landmark legislation, eligible rice importers would only need to secure a SPSIC from the BPI to be able to bring in foreign rice in the country. A SPSIC is a document that certifies that an inbound shipment is safe to human and animal health.

The same law stipulated that an import application must be acted upon by the BPI within seven days.

If there are no justified reasons to reject an importer’s SPSIC application, then their applications are automatically approved after the above-stated time period.

The past leaderships of the agriculture department tried to manage the arrival of rice imports in the country by not issuing SPSICs to importers, a move that was questioned by pundits.

Latest BPI data showed that it formally issued 3,591 SPSICs with a total equivalent import volume of 3.341 million metric tons of rice.

Laurel’s 30-day deadline to rice importers is way shorter than the prevailing must-arrive period set by the agriculture department.

Under Memorandum Circular 43 series of 2020, rice imports coming from Asean countries except Myanmar must enter the country within 60 days from the issuance of their respective SPSICs. Rice shipments from Myanmar and other outside Asean nations must arrive within 90 days.

The country’s rice imports as of November 9 has reached 2.858 million metric tons, latest BPI data showed.