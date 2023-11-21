BIR Commissioner Lumagui wins ‘Man of the Year’ in Asia Leaders Award 2023, a year after his appointment

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. receives another award, the “Man of the Year” by Asia Leaders Awards 2023. In an exclusive event held last November 20, 2023, Asia Leaders Awards announced that Commissioner Lumagui bagged the Man of the Year award for this year. The award is given to world-class leaders, both in the private and public sectors.

This award is in recognition of his efforts in leading the BIR to greater heights as he steers the agency as its youngest Commissioner in history. The award is a timely testimonial of Commissioner Lumagui’s legacy in the BIR as he celebrates the anniversary of his appointment as Commissioner in the same week.

“This award is a testimony of the past year’s performance of the BIR. This award memorializes my anniversary as the Commissioner of the BIR as this recognition coincides with the same week of my appointment last year. Let this be a foundation of greater things to come.” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Using the four pillars of his administration, Commissioner Lumagui led the BIR into a historic year.

Fearless and Aggressive Enforcement

Commissioner Lumagui led the BIR in executing numerous enforcement activities. This includes a Nationwide Raid against Illicit Tobacco, Nationwide Raid against Excisable Goods, Nationwide Filing of Run After Tax Evaders cases, and Run After Fake Transactions Task Force. These are all firsts in the history of the BIR.

Excellent Taxpayers Service

Commissioner Lumagui has also made the lives of taxpayers, including both businessmen and individuals, easier. This includes an ongoing nationwide ISO certifications, BIR Multi-Sectoral Working Group, cutting in half of VAT refund requirements, and exemption of small-scale famers from issuing receipts.

Digitalization

Commissioner Lumagui also wants the different tax administration processes to be automated for the benefit of taxpayers. As such, he has spearheaded the Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System, Online Registration and Update System, Taxpayer Registration-Related Application Portal, eAppointment, Electronic One-Time Transaction System, Enhanced eComplaint System, and the Internal Revenue Integrated System.

Integrity and Professionalism

Commissioner Lumagui also commits to clean the ranks of the BIR regularly. In an effort to stop corruption in the BIR, he has already removed 26 and suspended 2 employees. He even filed a criminal case against a BIR employee who was found to be tampering with POS machines.

Commissioner Lumagui was also awarded as a Rising Tiger & Nation Builder by the Rising Tigers Magazine last October 2023. He also received an award from the National Tobacco Administration for leading the fight against illicit tobacco products last August 2023. He was also recognized for his good governance by the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership last June 2023.

The BIR was also recognized as performing “extremely well” by Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno in a DOF press release dated November 15, 2023.