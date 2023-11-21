Ateneo faces Adamson in rubber match for last Final Four ticket

Will defending champion Ateneo de Manila University or surging Adamson University go home?

The answer will be known on Wednesday at 2 p.m. when the two schools that ended the elimination round with similar 7-7 win-loss record fight for dear life at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

At stake in the playoff clash is the last ride ticket to the Final Four and the right to face top seed University of the Philippines.

Though the Blue Eagles and the Soaring Falcons split their regular season series, it’s Nash Racela’s Falcons who have the momentum heading to the much-anticipated tilt.

Figuring in two do-or-die clashes, Adamson survived third-ranked National U, 68-62, last week before escaping University of the East in a thrilling 63-61 triumph last Sunday.

It can be recalled that 353 days ago, the Soaring Falcons figured in the same predicament, figuring in a do-or-die clash for fourth against the DLSU Green Archers, which they won 80-76.

Though the situation is the same, Racela admits that the personnel he has this time around are different.

“I think the biggest experience for our players is the games in the second round. You look at us, that’s when we grew,” Racela said.

Tab Baldwin though is bracing for a tough game to avoid being the first Blue Eagle team to miss the Final Four in 10 years.

Ateneo will be playing its first-ever playoff for the No. 4 spot.

“Adamson’s really tough we all know that. They’re one of the tougher teams to contend with,” said Baldwin after their 69-72 loss to the Green Archers last Saturday.

The high stakes games will begin at 9 a.m. as the Final Four in the women’s division commences.

Defending champions Lady Bulldogs and the UST Growling Tigresses hold the twice-to-beat advantages over the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UP Fighting Maroons, respectively.

Despite the Lady Bulldogs holding a 21-game streak over the Blue Eagles, head coach Aris Dimaunahan remains wary of the challenge the Kacey Dela Rosa-bannered team will give.

“I’ve said this and I’ll say it again, Kacey Dela Rosa is probably our MVP this year. It will be a big challenge for the entire NU team to limit her in our face-off in the Final Four and also Jhazmin Joson,” said second year Lady Bulldogs head coach Dimaunahan.

“Jhazmin Joson is their heart and soul (and) she’s playing at a high level right now together with Sarah Makanjuola and Junize Calago. We really have to be prepared for our next game against them,” he furthered.

Blue Eagles head coach LA Mumar is not lacking in confidence saying, “our real opponent is us. I feel that we can beat the top teams if we play our game.”

UST, on the other hand, knows that the playoff advantage it possesses over UP is vital in their clash.

After all, the Fighting Maroons defeated the Growling Tigresses in the first round, 73-69 in overtime, before the latter survived their second round clash, 74-72.

“We’ll prepare for UP on Wednesday. We’ll go back to the drawing board and prepare for UP,” said Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong.