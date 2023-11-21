Aggravated fraud cases to be filed soon in Italy vs Alpha Assistenza

THE Philippine Consulate General in Milan expects the filing soon of criminal cases against those involved in defrauding a hundred Filipinos who paid exorbitant fees for relatives in the Philippines to secure what later turned out to be nonexistent jobs in Italy.

The Consulate said it expects cases of aggravated fraud against officials of Alpha Assistenza SRL to be filed in two weeks by Atty. Bruno de Blasi, the Italian lawyer who was selected to represent the 100 complainants based in Italy.

The Consulate awarded De Blasi the contact to provide legal services to the complainants on Sunday after submitting the most competitive proposal among four lawyers who expressed interest in the case.

The complainants in Italy represent a total of 269 Filipinos in the Philippines who were said to have been been made to pay at least €3,000 each for jobs in Italy—that later turned out to be nonexistent—under the decreto flussi program.

De Blasi met with complainants at the Kalayaan Hall of the Consulate also on Sunday shortly after he and Consul General Elmer G. Cato signed the contract that would allow him to represent them before Italian courts.

The hiring of a lawyer to represent complainants against Alpha Assistenza in Italy was among the recommendations made by Cato to the Department of Foreign Affairs as early as August 31, 2023. He made the recommendation a few days after the Consulate launched an investigation into the complaints filed by an initial nine individuals against Alpha Assistenza CEO Diane Krizelle Respicio.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo approved the endorsement of Migrant Workers Affairs Undersecretary Jose Eduardo De Vega to assist the complainants using the DFA’s Legal Assistance Fund (LAF).