Villar calls on the public to patronize PHL products

Sen. Cynthia Villar has cited the importance of buying our own local products to help build a strong economy.

Speaking during the Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP) Calabarzon Food Solutions Hub (CFoSH) in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and Villar encouraged everyone to patronize the one-stop shop for Laguna local products.

She also asked them to support small businesses and the Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP).

She acknowledged ALAFOP for creating a group of processed food manufacturers in order to strengthen their forces. They now have 79 members since it was created in 2009 with only 12 members.

“They intend to give jobs and additional income to our people in Laguna,” said Villar.

They have coconut virgin oil, coconut sugar, mulberry wine, mulberry jam, mulberry juice, coconut skim milk, lemongrass hydrosol, lemongrass oil, Filipino snacks at deserts, and turmeric beverages at turmeric powder.

“The products of members of Market MSMEs should be accessible to more and bigger markets,” further said the Senator Villar, who led the opening of a trade fair in Vista Mall Santa Rosa, which showcases the processed foods of ALAFOP.