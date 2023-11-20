Unionbank touts AI’s role in security, efficiencies

SINGAPORE—Unionbank of the Philippines (UBP) is ramping up its deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) to beef up security, improve efficiencies, and further tailor financial solutions for different demographics in the Philippines.

During the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023, the bank and its units showcased their AI investments, bannering developments that have allowed the company to grow its suite of solutions.

Wading through AI for several years now, UBP has decided to take the plunge and dive deeper to leverage AI more to transform its operations to become more hyper personal, efficient, and secure.

Prevention is better

than cure

Adrienne Heinrich, who heads UBP’s AI and Innovation Center of Excellence, said the bank has now taken a more proactive approach in leveraging AI not only to fight fraud, but to actually prevent it.

Now, the bank is assessing patterns of money laundering within the system to quickly prevent fraud, especially money mules—people who move or transfer illegally acquired money.

“The scary part is, many times, they are not aware that they are money mules. Mule bank accounts are created by using stolen or fake identities, selling of legitimate accounts, mule recruitment, and account takeover,” she explained.

With AI, UBP can now detect suspected money mule accounts through transaction patterns, tagging them as “outlier accounts” that have the potential to conduct anomalous transactions.

After being tagged, UBP experts will immediately conduct an investigation and implement corrective action—if needed.

Earlier this year, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) warned that money-mule scams have been increasing in the Philippines since 2016, citing a total of 821,979 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) with a value of P510.17 billion between 2016 and 2022.

With the new solution, Heinrich said the bank has now shortened the detection process to a few days from months. The AI solution can also detect relationships among suspected outlier accounts.

“We can also analyze the evolutionary emergence of fraudulent patterns within the network, which allows for earlier identification of these fraudulent patterns and connected actors,” she said.

Hyperpersonalization

drives growth

UBP first started dabbling with AI in 2019, when it introduced the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) Institute to develop AI-based solutions for the bank.

Four years since, it has leveraged AI for security. Now, UBP is using AI for business transactions.

“At the start of this year, we were thinking how can we apply AI into business transactions of a bank? […] How do you apply AI in business? How do we serve our customers better?” UBP SVP Erika Dizon-Go said.

She explained that UBP is using AI to think of how “our current customer conceptions could be used and see what their behaviors are so that they could use other products and services that best suit them.”

“What is our formula for doing so? And I think it’s one briefly touched on that—always client centricity…You want to see if it worked somewhere and then try to apply it in the localized setting,” Go said.

UBP SEVP Ana Aboitiz-Delgado noted that the bank has developed an AI-powered platform called Mobile Assistant Express (MAX), which enables relationship managers to find certain demographics of clients that have “a high likelihood of availing certain products.”

“Then it can even match a lead to a relationship manager who has had success in selling to that kind of a client in the past. And since we’ve deployed the tool, or the platform of MAX plus the AI, we’ve actually increased the sales productivity 400 percent. So this is a case where AI does not replace human beings, but it enhances their productivity so much,” she said.

UBP Head of Business Banking Jaypee Soliman added that AI models are now enabling the bank to uncover financial transactions patterns that allow the company to essentially shorten the supply chain and tailor financial products that its clients need.

For him, the hyper personalization of financial products and services is essential so as not to “confuse” the market with a boatload of products.

“So we should be able to create a customer experience that brings that whole complicated chain into a simplified version down,” he said, citing how UBP’s Negosyante App has become more user friendly and simplified.

With AI, the Negosyante App can now distinguish customer behaviors—especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are transforming to corporates.

“And so we get to push forward more products that you can use in your app because we don’t need to change your user experience. We need to simply just enhance what you can do in the app. And then bring you further down the chain,” he said.

Operational efficiency

As a business, UBP is investing in AI to make its operations more efficient.

The bank has implemented multiple AI models in its collections to predict potential missed payments, thus enhancing call prioritization, enabling timely payment reminders, and significantly reducing credit losses.

Heinrich added that UBP has developed the “Cash Mobility” solution, set to launch in 2024. This digital innovation streamlines cash delivery and pickup operations for corporate clients, integrating trip planning algorithms to optimize routes and reduce carbon emissions.

The initiative includes a web portal and mobile app, co-developed with Aboitiz Data Innovation, for real-time tracking and transaction management.

AI to ‘unlock’ financial inclusion

Apart from the business implications of AI in UBP and its units, AI is seen to become a driving force of including more people into the country’s financial system.

“AI is going to unlock financial inclusion for the rest of the population in this great country,” UBX President John Januszczak said. “We are going to use AI to reach the rest—to reach all the 115 million Filipinos.”