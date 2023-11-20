System impact studies for 24 power projects get nod

The Department of Energy (DOE) has endorsed 24 power projects to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the conduct of system impact studies (SIS).

Of which, 11 are battery energy storage system (BESS), 8 are diesel power plants, 4 are hydro plants, while one is a coal plant. These power projects will generate 1,984 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity to the grid.

The conduct of GIS is necessary to determine the adequacy of the grid and its capability to accommodate a request for power delivery service.

Included in the 24 projects as of October are the 1,294MW coal plant of Team Sual Corp., 226MW Angat hydro, and the 395MW combined BESS of Universal Power Solutions Inc.

The 24 power projects received certificates of endorsement (COE) from the DOE last month. This brings to 119 the total number of issued COE since the start of the year. Of which, 36 are renewable energy projects, 72 are conventional power projects, and 11 are BESS.

The DOE had said it has addressed the delays in the approval for SIS by imposing a 60-day timeline.

The NGCP said it is carrying out a comprehensive series of actions to tackle the challenges posed by the lengthy queue of SIS for power plant connections.

Due to the increasing demand for power generation in the country, the number of applications for SIS surged significantly. Historically, however, majority of the applicants do not push through with their initial plans, with only around 28 percent of completed SIS resulting in the establishment of actual power plants.

“Although 7 out of 10 SIS applicants will not actually pursue their power investments, we are obliged to fully evaluate each application when they are passed on to us by the DOE,” noted NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda. “Accordingly, we have taken the necessary steps to expedite the process and improve its efficiency.”

One of the key initiatives is the expansion of the SIS team through hiring additional manpower. NGCP expects to boost the capacity of the organization and conduct more SIS studies simultaneously.

The company is also adopting a clustering approach for SIS, grouping together power plants with a common connection point or study area. This clustering strategy aims to streamline the process and accelerate the evaluation of multiple projects, enhancing the overall efficiency and reducing the waiting time for potential power plant developers.