Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices gained last week following the slowdown in inflation in the United States last October and the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to pause rate hikes.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 50 points to close at 6,211.89 points.

The main index was up almost all week long, except on Monday when it gave up 45.75 points.

Volume, however, was still anemic and there were days when trades fell between P1 billion and P2 billion. Average value for the week was just at P3.11 billion, and foreign investors were net sellers at P103.04 million.

Other sub-indices ended mixed. The All Shares index gained 7.91 points to 3,324.77 points, the Financials index lost 13.83 to 1,750.56, the Industrial index rose 42.07 to 8,684.79, the Holding Firms index added 133 to 6,011, the Property index climbed 29.17 to 2,657.28, the Services index fell 8.84 to 1,487.16 and the Mining and Oil index declined 181.46 to 9,511.67.

For the week, losers managed to edge gainers 133 to 79 and 26 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Concrete Aggregates Corp. B shares, Haus Talk Inc., Roxas and Co. Inc., Macay Holdings Inc., Upson International Corp., Double Dragon Corp. and Wellex Industries Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were AgriNurture Inc., Seafront Resources Corp., Roxas Holdings Inc., Greenergy Holdings Inc., Coal Asia Holdings Inc., AllHome Corp. and SFA Semicon Philippines Corp.

This week

Share prices may continue their upward trajectory this week, but volume could still decline.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the market was able to get past its 10-day, 20-day, and 50-day exponential moving averages.

“Looking at the wider picture, however, year-to-date chart, the market is still on a downtrend and value turnover has remained tepid, implying that the past run still lacked conviction. Given such, investors are advised to remain careful,” he said.

“While it did rise last week, the market remains at bargain levels with a PE [price-to-earnings] ratio of 13.41 times as of Friday’s closing, lower than the last five years’ average of 19.08x. Still, this alone may not lead to a sustained rally as investors are expected to watch out for catalysts that would point to a better economic outlook.”

Broker 2TradeAsia said economic indicators are stabilizing while corporate fundamentals are showing resilience.

“This partly needs much more market volume for enough critical mass to get past the current trading band of 6,000-6,400 since August. Note that Thanksgiving and December holidays mean lower trading days ahead, further thinning out participation. That being said, lulls may be opportunities to lock in bargains, amid funds window dressing and portfolio reallocation ahead of the New Year.”

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,000 to 6,100 and resistance 6,300 to 6,400.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. has advised to trade the range on the stock of Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) as its technical indicators showed that these were unanimously bullish towards the stock.

“It serves the idea that JFC might be bound for range trading in the short term. Playable range seen is at P225.80 to P215.60.

Jollibee shares closed at P230 apiece.

Meanwhile, the broker recommended to sell on rallies on the stock of GT Capital Holdings Inc. after the stock has seen a strong upward trend.

“Shares are trading at above all moving averages. Histograms indicate a strong buying pressure. Investors might want to sell parts of their portfolio on rallies,” it said.

GT Capital’s shares were last traded at P563 apiece.