Solon pitches scheme to cut local rice prices

The Department of Agriculture (DA) should consider channeling the P40 billion in annual subsidies for the rice sector to a contract-growing program that will enable government to sell rice to the poor at P20 per kilogram, according to a lawmaker.

Camarines 2nd district Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr. said his proposed contract-growing program will enable small farmers tilling a combined 1 million hectares in the top 10 rice-producing areas to get a financial aid of P40,000 per hectare.

The program’s target is for farmers to harvest a combined 5 million metric tons (MMT) or 5 billion kg of the grain and then let the government sell 1.5 billion kilograms (kg) of milled rice at P20 a kg to poor and low-income families and another 1.5 billion kg of milled rice at P30 to the rest of consumers.

“With the government spending about P40 billion in yearly subsidies on the rice subsector, the DA, on the watch of newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., could consider using this amount for a subsidy for small farmers tilling an initial total land area of one million hectares in the ‘Top 10’ producers in the country,” he said in a statement.

Villafuerte suggested that the target farmer-beneficiaries in the top palay-producing provinces may be selected by the DA and the local government units (LGUs).

“Contrary to the contention of our agriculture officials that selling rice at P20 a kilo, although possible, cannot happen in the near future, market rates of P20 and P30 a kilo are actually doable starting next year, if we were to adopt now a novel palay productivity program involving the grant of a pre-planting subsidy of P40,000 per hectare to target farmer-beneficiaries tilling a total of a million hectares…but on the condition that these farmers sell their produce to the government at P9 a kilo,” Villafuerte said.

“With a projected total yield of 5 billion kg of palay from the one million ha, based on an average output of 5 MT or 5,000 kg per hectare, this novel subsidy-cum-contract-growing proposal will translate into 3 billion kg of rice, at the palay-to-rice, after-milling conversion rate of 60 percent.”

Under his proposal, the lawmaker said farmer-beneficiaries will be required to sell their produce to the government at a fixed rate of P9 per kg of palay, which means the government will have to set aside P45 billion for this proposed procurement component of the subsidy plan.

In buying the farmers’ produce after already giving them P40,000 each before the start of the planting season, Villafuerte said this will encourage the target beneficiaries to produce more from their respective farms as they will be paid P9 for every kilo of palay they are able to produce.

To further incentivize the farmer-beneficiaries to produce more of the grain from their croplands, he said cash prizes and/or farm machinery like power tillers and harvesters, fertilizers and other inputs can be offered under this rice productivity plan to the beneficiary-farmers garnering the highest per-hectare yields in the chosen provinces, he said.

“Cash prizes or other rewards can likewise be given to the LGUs of the provinces where their farmer-beneficiaries achieved the highest yields per hectare of land.”

The proposed selling rates of P20 to P30 per kilo of rice are just about half or two-thirds of the current market rates, which, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), stood in mid-October at P51.57 a kg for well-milled rice and P45.78 for regular-milled rice.

“Of the final, post-milling rice output of 3 billion kg of the staple, the government can sell 1.5 billion kg or half of it at P20 a kilo through the President’s pet project Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide for poor and other low-income families, and the remaining 1.5 billion kg at a higher P30 via retail markets for the benefit of other consumers,” Villafuerte said.

The government will earn P30 billion from selling 1.5 billion kilos of rice at P20 and P45 billion more from selling the other 1.5 billion kg at the higher P30 kilo, or a total of P75 billion, he said.

“Thus, at the end of this undertaking, the government will have spent just P10 billion in subsidies for the rice productivity program—in lieu of the current P40 billion—after collecting P75 billion in rice sales and deducting this amount from the P85 billion set aside for the farmers’ subsidy-and-grains-procurement plan,” said Villafuerte.

Funding sources

He said it will be up to the DA, in coordination with the concerned LGUs, to decide on whether to give the P40,000-per-hectare subsidy to the target farmer-beneficiaries in cash, in the form of inputs like high-yield seeds and fertilizer, or a combination of cash and farm inputs.

He said the pilot phase of this proposed program should be limited to target beneficiaries in the biggest palay-growing provinces because the farmers in these places could produce higher yields.

However, after the pilot year, this program can be expanded over the succeeding years to cover additional beneficiary-farmers in 1 million to 2 ha in provinces other than the top 10 palay-growing provinces, he said.

“With this palay-procurement component, the proposed rice productivity project might even produce more than the projected 5 billion kilos of palay from the 1 million hectares because the beneficiary-farmers will be incentivized to produce more palay so they can earn more money from their farms at the buying rate of P9 per kilo.”

The farmers will likewise be encouraged to produce the biggest harvests from their lands in the hopes of winning the cash or in-kind rewards that await the project beneficiaries who come up with the highest yields per hectare, he added.

Alongside the P40-billion outlay for the subsidy plan that will be given to the target farmer-beneficiaries in the 10 biggest palay-producing provinces before the start of the planting season, this P45-billion budget for buying the farmers’ produce will add up to a total of P85 billion for the entire project.

Funding for this rice productivity program can be sourced from the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA), a Congress-approved supplemental fund, or from the collections from rice import tariffs in excess of the P10-billion allocated annually for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund under Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law.

According to Bureau of Customs data, rice tariff revenue reached a record P22.9 billion from January to October 2023 period—from P19.23 billion over the same 10-month period last year—which means there is already a surplus of P12.9 billion at this point that could otherwise be used for rice-related programs.

“This is an excellent solution because we will be providing needed production assistance to our palay growers that will stop them from seeking pre-planting loans from usurers or unscrupulous traders and then selling their produce to them at dirt cheap prices, while at the same time boosting our harvests and enabling rice consumers to buy the staple in retail markets at only P20 to P30 per kilo,” Villafuerte said.

“The projected bigger palay harvests, on top of helping stabilize domestic supply and eventually pulling down the cost of rice in the local market, will lead to lower import volumes of the staple, thereby conserving our precious dollar reserves.”

Villafuerte said his proposal is in sync with the Marcos government’s initiatives to provide financial assistance to palay growers, boost their productivity, reduce our dependence on imports, and provide consumers, especially the poor and other vulnerable groups, with greater access to cheaper rice.

According to 2017 PSA data, the top 10 palay-producing provinces are Nueva Ecija with 1.884 MMT; Isabela, 1.286 MMT; Pangasinan, 1.125 MMT; Cagayan, 1.006 MMT; Iloilo, 937,000 MT; Camarines Sur, 683,000 MT; Tarlac, 579,000 MT; North Cotabato, 500,000 MT; Leyte, 481,000 MT; and Negros Occidental, 475,000 MT.

The national average yield over the 2002-2022 period was 4.11 MT per hectare, said the PSA.

Last September, a US Department of Agriculture report indicated that the Philippines could overtake China as the top rice importer in the world, as the country’s imports could hit 3.9 MMT for the 2022-2023 period, or higher than China’s 3.5 MMT.

