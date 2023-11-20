PRC to offer psychological aid to Pinoys affected by Gaza war

AMID the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Philippine Embassy in Israel has requested the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to provide psychological first aid (PFA) and counseling services to the affected overseas Filipinos there, the PRC announced through a statement.

The PRC said it organized a meeting with the staff of the Department of Migrant Workers and the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

The PRC said its Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon brought the organization’s welfare services online and launched the Welfare Services’ Chatline to reach distressed Filipinos in the conflict-affected countries.

In a letter to Gordon, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro R. Laylo Jr., detailed the situation and said that many experience mental distress and trauma due to the attacks, explosions, constant rocket alerts and other disturbances as Israel attacked the Hamas it suspects are in Gaza.

The Ambassador added that PRC’s online counseling services can complement and greatly assist their team in Israel attending to troubled Filipinos.

The chatline, which will operate 24/7 through the Messenger, Viber and WhatsApp platforms, will offer PFA both to Filipinos in Israel and Gaza and their families in the Philippines; reconnect Filipinos in Israel and Gaza to their families in the Philippines; and, refer them to appropriate agencies for additional support.

For her part, PRC Secretary-General Dr. Gwen Pang explained that the Chatline is only among several initiatives of PRC to help the Filipinos affected in Israel and Gaza.

She emphasized the importance of family reconnection to overseas Filipinos, “Family is one of the reasons why we persevere. Some of us endure life abroad to help our families. Helping them reconnect with their families in this time of crisis, through our RFL [restoring family links] program, can fuel them to continue.”

“The PRC is always there for our fellow Filipinos affected by conflicts and crises,” Gordon said.

It can be noted that in 2009, the PRC assisted in the repatriation of 70 Filipino nationals from conflict-affected Gaza.

Filipinos who need assistance can connect with the PRC Welfare Services’ Chatline: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553133071546&mibextid=ZbWKwL.