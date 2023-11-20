NU sweeps Pool B in Challenge Cup

HEAVY title favorite National University (NU) swept Pool B after rolling past Arellano, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16, in the men’s Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The three-time reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions encountered little to no resistance from the Chiefs to bag their fourth straight win in only 60 minutes and top Pool B of the elimination round heading into the quarterfinals.

NU also carved out easy wins against Rizal Technological University-Basilan, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, and University of the East-Cherrylume, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20, with its lone gritty win coming against Pool B second-seed VNS Asereht (3-1), 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6.

The Bulldogs thus joined other fancied squads in Cignal (4-0) from Pool A, PGJC Navy (4-0) from Pool C and UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas (3-0) from Pool D as unbeaten squads and top-seeds in the knockout quarterfinals of the tourney supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

PGJC Navy also completed a perfect slate in Pool C on Sunday night with a 26-24, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9 win over Jose Rizal U (2-1), which despite the loss maintained its place at No. 2 with still a game to go for the second quarterfinal ticket from the group.

UE-Cherrylume, on the other hand, finished its campaign in style despite already being out of the race in Pool B with a 2-2 record after sweeping RTU-Basilan (0-3), 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.

In other games, Kuya JM-Davao City and Sta. Rosa City scooped up big wins against separate foes to stay in contention in Pools A and D, respectively, of the 20-team men’s division.

Davao City routed the University of Batangas (2-2), 25-20, 25-19, 25-17, for a 2-2 record in Pool A as Sta. Rosa climbed to 1-2 in Pool D with a 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over Tacloban City-EV (0-2) in Pool D.

Action continues today with a five-game bill at the crucial tailend of the single-round elimination play for both the men’s play and the 16-team women’s division of the penultimate tourney by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

