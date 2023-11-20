MPTC keen on stake in toll road operator in Indonesia

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) may spend some $600 million in its bid to acquire a 35-percent stake in Indonesia’s Jasamarga Transjawa Tol.

Jasamarga Transjawa is a unit of Indonesia’s PT Jasa Marga Tbk, which operates 35 toll road concessions spanning 1,809 kilometers.

Christopher Lizo, the company’s chief finance officer, said the consortium is currently doing the due diligence for Jasamarga Transjawa in time for the submission of a final bid by January 15 next year.

He said at this point, the consortium is already valuing the stake at around $1 billion at the very least.

“So that’s our anticipated participation in the project, to get ready together with GIC, our partner. It’s about $1 billion to $1.2 billion,” Lizo said.

Lizo said MPTC expects the bidding to close by the first quarter of next year.

If successful, Jasamarga Transjawa will be the latest addition to MPTC’s Indonesia portfolio, which in October signed with the concession agreement for the development and operation of the $1.4 billion, 2×2 lanes, Jakarta Outer Ring elevated toll road project that will span 21.5 kilometers.

Rodrigo Franco, former MPTC president, said Indonesia comprises the bulk of the company’s portfolio, which attracts 1.4 million in traffic daily, compared to the Philippines’s 600,000.

Established in 2017, Jasamarga Transjawa Tol operates toll roads in West Java, Central Java and East Java, totaling 13 concessions and spans 676 kilometers—about 56 percent of the Jasa Marga Group’s portfolio.

It is in the middle of selling a portion of its ownership to interested bidders which include Indonesia Investment Authority.

MPTC is joining the bid in partnership with Singapore’s GIC Pte. Ltd., which recently announced that it will purchase 33 percent of MPTC’s Indonesia operating unit, PT Margautama Nusantara.

Toll revenues of the now-delisted conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) grew 20 percent year-on-year to P19.8 billion in January to September due to a combination of toll rate increases and traffic growth in the Philippines and Indonesia.

Core net income was flat at P4.1 billion due to the higher concession amortization on newly opened roads and financing cost on the Jakarta-Cikampek elevated toll road acquisition.