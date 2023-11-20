‘More work needed to improve PHL resilience to disaster’–UN

UNITED Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori has hailed the Philippines’s disaster risk reduction effort even as she reiterated that more work needs to be done to improve the country’s resilience.

A decade since Super Typhoon Yolanda struck and left a path of death and destruction in the Philippines, the top UN DRR exec reiterated the need to further enhance preparedness, recognizing that huge challenges still lie ahead.

Mizutori, who also heads the UN Office for DRR, acknowledged that the Philippines stands as a global model of resilience, noting all its efforts to build disaster-response capabilities.

“There has been so much progress, remarkable progress with the integrated [DRR] and climate change adaptation at all levels, national and local. The Philippines is a role model not only in this region but the whole world. Your commitment to prevention, your commitment to DRR has truly empowered your resilience,” said Mizutori, who recently visited the counry to lead the launch of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction which the Philippines will host next year.

Mizutori also acknowledged the country’s inclusion of local financing for DRR-related policies and the recognition of local governments through the Local Government Code of the Philippines, a practice not commonly observed in other nations.

“Financing for disaster risk reduction, which is crucial to effectively implement strategies and transform words into actions, is a priority issue. Currently, leaders in local governments are more and more recognized for their importance in building resilience but [the Philippines] did it 30 years ago. And today, local government units in provinces, cities, and municipalities in barangays, have their own local DRR strategy, management plans, and are implementing it,” Mizutori noted.

The UN DRR executive also encouraged increased localization to bring disaster risk reduction efforts down to the grass root level, and include harnessing local knowledge and engaging with communities to empower local action. She likewise commended the collaboration of local and private sector leaders in implementing the Adopt-a-City program, which she found innovative and suggested other countries follow suit.

The UN official also highlighted the country’s unique approach to risk-informed policy and projects, extending to various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and education, “Public-private partnership is also your strength,” she added.

Ready for disaster

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga recently expressed readiness to support the development and execution of programs aimed at enhancing community resilience and preparedness in responding to disasters and other emergencies.

This as Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized the paramount importance of barangays—the smallest administrative units in the country, in disaster risk reduction and resiliency.

“We hope from the DENR that we can offer support to all our communities and barangays in terms of their evidence-informed programs at the local level. This forum is a manifestation of our commitment to working inclusively in a multi-stakeholder fashion towards disaster resilience,” said Loyzaga.

Over the past several months, the DENR has been conducting capacity-building and training activities across the country to reaffirm the crucial role of the barangay as the first line of defense against disasters in their communities.

The most recent is the Barangay Leaders Resilience Forum last October 12 which brought together over 300 barangay leaders from across the country, local chief executives, development organizations from the private sector, civil society, and academic institutions to explore context-specific, innovative, and responsive approaches to risk reduction, risk management, and resilience-building.

Barangay leaders from Limay, Orion, and Mariveles in Bataan; Tanay, Antipolo, San Mateo, Rodriguez, and Baras in Rizal; Del Carmen and Burgos in Surigao del Norte; and Ormoc City in Leyte, affirmed their commitment to build knowledge, skills, and capacities to manage and reduce disaster risks and lead resilient communities.

Barangay officials from the cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Quezon, and Manila in Metro Manila expressed a similar commitment.

The barangay leaders expressed their support for DENR’s Project TRANSFORM, or Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multistakeholder Engagement. This integrated program aims to combat poverty, enhance community resilience, and foster public-private partnerships by involving all segments of society.

Republic Act 1760, also known as the Local Government Code of 1991, recognizes local government units (LGUs) as the central actors in disaster risk reduction (DRR). Barangays are mandated to establish and operationalize Barangay Risk Reduction Management Committees, develop barangay disaster risk reduction and management plans, and allocate funds and resources for disaster response and recovery.

“The task of building resilience and preserving life is not just the government’s alone. We all have a role to play to ensure the quality of life for generations to come,” said Yulo-Loyzaga.

The DENR is leading efforts and initiatives in the run-up to the APMCDRR to be cochaired by Yulo-Loyzaga and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. Set for October 2024, a central focus of the biennial conference will be on Localization and Urban and Rural Resilience.