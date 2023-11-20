Marcos pushes new tieups with Starlink to boost Net

UNSATISFIED with the country’s internet speed, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is now pushing for a new partnership with United States-based tech firm Starlink to improve online accessibility for Filipinos.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the chief executive made the remark during his meeting with the Filipino community in Los Angeles during the weekend.

“Our vast archipelago, 7,000 islands, is an ideal candidate for satellite broadband service and we look forward to improving broadband connectivity in the Philippines through Starlink and through all the others,” Marcos said, partly in Filipino, at the event.

Starlink is the internet service provider of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a manufacturer of reusable rockets owned by business tycoon Elon Musk.

Last February, SpaceX started providing its services in the country, which is said to give residential users download speeds of up to 200 megabits per second (Mbps).

“In the Philippines, sometimes we still hear about mahina ’yung internet [slow internet].” But in the very near future, through these links that we were able to develop on this trip, we are very confident that we will no longer hear complaints about our internet, our online services,” Marcos said.

During the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco last week, the President witnessed the signing of the US$400 million deal between Astranis and Orbits to launch two internet satellites dedicated to the Philippines.

The satellites are expected to improve internet access in “unserved and underserved areas” in the country.

He also visited the SpaceX rocket factory to discuss “potential collaborations with the US technology company.”

The chief executive said he has ordered the Department of Information and Communications Technology to ensure the government efforts to improve internet speed in the country will push through to help boost labor productivity.

“That is why we are trying to find ways to take full advantage of the new technologies that are available to us that will increase the productivity of our people,” Marcos said.