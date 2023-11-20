Makati City employees to receive bonuses early

CHRISTMAS came early to Makati city government employees after Mayor Abigail Binay ordered the release of yearend bonuses amounting to P569.47 million.

Some 8,185 city government employees of Makati have received their Christmas bonuses. Binay said they can also look forward to getting an additional P11,000 by mid-December when the city releases their P5,000-productivity incentive and P6,000-clothing allowance.

“We want our employees to avoid the Christmas rush and be able to shop for Christmas presents and prepare for the traditional Noche Buena this early,” the mayor was quoted in a statement as saying.

“We expect the additional cash benefits they will receive in December to help them and their loved ones greet the New Year filled with hope and cheer,” she added.

Citing the city government’s Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), Binay said the lowest ranking regular and casual employees have received P42,800 in yearend bonuses. The figure excludes the PEI and clothing allowance to be released next month.

The yearend bonuses released to each of the 3,536 regular employees and 4,649 casual employees consist of about two months’ basic salary, a cash gift of P5,000 and an incentive allowance of P12,000.

Binay said aside from cash benefits, all regular and casual employees will receive the traditional gift bag containing assorted canned goods, pasta, ingredients for fruit salad and t-shirts.

At present, Makati employees enjoy numerous benefits. Regular and casual employees are covered under the GSIS Group Personal Accident Insurance.

Since 2018, the city government has provided added protection and financial safety net for employees and their families with a P1-million accidental death benefit, aside from medical reimbursement for treatment and hospitalization.

Under the Yellow Card program, employees also have free access to the medical and laboratory services of the Ospital ng Makati and the Makati Life Medical Center, including prescription drugs at the hospital pharmacy and outlets of Planet Drugstore Corp.

They also receive a monthly supply of free maintenance medicine and vitamins.

Last May, the city partnered with Global Telehealth Inc. (KonsultaMD) to provide free 24/7 online consultations to all city government workers. After downloading the app and registering, employees can consult with licensed doctors and healthcare professionals through video calls without leaving their homes or offices.

KonsultaMD also offers e-prescriptions, laboratory requests, online medical certificates, and mental health support. Employees can present their e-prescriptions to Planet Drugstore to avail themselves of free medicines.