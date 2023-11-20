Lazada’s 11.11 Evolution: Online sellers go ‘All Out’ and ‘All In’ for e-commerce transformation

Are you prepared to go ‘all out’ and ‘all in’ for a shopping extravaganza that outshines all others this holiday season? The e-commerce landscape is set for a major transformation this holiday season as online sellers gear up for a retail revolution.

At the Lazada 11.11 Seller Conference, which saw an impressive turnout of 600 guests, Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera unveiled game-changing innovations designed to make 11.11 the most unforgettable shopping day of the year.

Carlos Barrera opened the conference with infectious enthusiasm, stating, “It’s that magical time of the year, and 11.11 is a day we eagerly anticipate.”

This year, Lazada has introduced transformative changes, and Mr. Barrera explained how these changes are designed to help sellers thrive. He highlighted the platform’s commitment to delivering outstanding discounts, promotions, and a renewed approach to the LazBonus feature, which had a resounding impact during the recent 10.10 campaign.

Lazada sellers engage with interacive booths, offering both entertainment and valuable insights for the upcoming 11.11 mega campaign.

Addressing sellers directly, he added, “We want to collaborate with you and share the investment. We understand things have moved quickly, so we’re offering a larger share of the discount to ease your workload.”

Confident in the potential of the upcoming holiday season, Mr. Barrera shared, “We’ve worked on many new initiatives to help you meet your targets, including new mechanics, our affiliate program, free shipping, and online marketing channels. Ultimately, we aim to inspire more hope and happiness this Christmas season and beyond, helping more Filipino entrepreneurs to thrive in our digital economy.”

Lazada’s innovations offer buyers quality products at great value through their partner sellers, ensuring an extraordinary “gifting” season.

Barrera passionately invited all sellers to embrace LazBonus and stay invested, assuring them, “This is our campaign, and together, we can set new records this season.”

Harwin Chen, the owner of Techtime Trade, shared his 11.11 mega campaign experiences with fellow sellers during the conference. He said, “I’ve been participating in 11.11 since I started my online business in 2016, and my daily sales typically increase by up to 15 times on a day during mega campaign, especially on 11.11.”

On this year’s 11.11, Lazada increased the discount through LazBonus to 20%. Phoebe Real of Organono shared, “As a seller, and a loyal Lazada shopper too, Lazada’s mega campaign is really where both sellers and shoppers gain a bigger advantage, and unlock more value through Lazada’s initiatives.”

Marlene Kaw of Buildmate, stresses the importance of understanding customer needs, stating, “I always put myself in the shoes of my customers—What makes them happy? What do they want? More value, more discount.” She highlights the value of LazBonus, with majority of the voucher funded by Lazada, and urges sellers to convert buyers effectively during Lazada’s 11.11 campaign. “Chance natin mga sellers magbigay ng more value, more discount sa mga customers natin,” Kaw said.

Lazada Philippines is gearing up to transform 11.11 into a shopping extravaganza like never before, with the full support and collaboration of its valued sellers. Join us in this exciting journey, and let’s make history together!

For more information and to sign up as an online seller, please visit https://www.lazada.com.ph/wow/i/ph/PHCampaign/ssu.