It’s a meaningful holiday celebration with Paskonstelasyon at Marriott Hotel Manila

A culmination of the Global Customer Appreciation Week and Lantern and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Marriott Philippines welcomed the joyous holiday season with a grand week-long event called

“Paskontelasyon,” a unique and heartwarming fusion of two significant words: “Pasko” (Christmas) and “Konstelasyon” (Constellation). Institutionalized in 2022 and a finalist in the recently concluded 9th Virtus Awards as one of the Outstanding Marketing Campaigns, the Paskonstelasyon, a market-wide initiative, a concerted effort of all properties of Marriott in the Philippines to bring a constellation of options for guests and partners looking for ways of having a meaningful holiday celebration.

The Shrine of Jesus Children and Youth Choir with conductor Mary Louise Alcantara greeted the guests with Christmas carols.

Multi-property Vice President – The Philippines of Marriott International Bruce Winton added, “We’ve had a great year! Collectively, with our Marriott hotels around the country, we have seven properties operating right now and we’re very excited because we are going to open three new hotels around the country before the end of the year. Look out for those Marriott Bonvoy lanterns that you see outside our hotels, and if you happen to drive pass on it in Pampanga, Cebu, Iloilo or wherever you might be, it’s offering you a warm welcome and a constellation of options this holiday season.”

Each of the property’s Marriott Bonvoy Lantern or Star represents a specific attribute of the travel program: Clark Marriott as The North Star, Sheraton Manila Hotel as The Soiree Star, Sheraton Manila Bay as The Gathering Star, Sheraton Cebu Mactan as The Destination Star, The Westin Manila as The Wellness Star, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo as The Fiesta Star, Four Points by Sheraton Puerto Princesa as The Discovery Star, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay as The Paradise Star, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue as The Celebration Star, and Marriott Hotel Manila as The Wonderful Star.

A wonderful celebration

Marriott’s “Paskontelasyon” was not just another celebration; it was a testament to the enduring Christmas traditions and heartfelt appreciation for valued partners. This remarkable event was not only a beautiful display of lights but also a symbol of unity, resilience, and gratitude.

During the event, Multi-property Vice President – The Philippines, Marriott International Bruce Winton and other hotel executives led the Christmas Tree and Marriott Bonvoy lantern lighting. The event was made possible through partnerships with various sponsors and vendors.

The hotel’s 20 feet-high classic red and gold Christmas tree, a symbol of timeless elegance and festive cheer, is uniquely adorned with scarved owls that represent the keen observant nature and agility of wonderful hosts—a monicker to Marriott’s associates, and lantern that symbolizes hope. Apart from the dazzling lights and exquisite ornaments, a notable detail in this year’s decoration is Santa’s sleigh and reindeer where a total of nine can be found scattered around the hotel.

The Golden Santa giving gifts to the kids of Save the Children Philippines and Pasay Social Welfare and Development Department—chosen beneficiaries of the Marriott Worldwide Business Councils – Philippines

Meaningful holidays

In the true spirit of Christmas, Marriott is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. As part of “Paskontelasyon,” Marriott Manila launched the 3rd season of The Art of Giving, an initiative of the Marriott Worldwide Business Councils – Philippines in partnership with Rotary Club Passport One and local artists, where a piece of art will help raise funds for Save the Children Philippines (STC) and Pasay Social Welfare and Development Department (PSWDD). Later in the afternoon, The Golden Santa Story Coloring Activity took place where 20 kids and associate volunteers and Rotarians gathered for an afternoon of fun and learning. Dinner was served later, which was sponsored by Rotary Club Passport One. In addition to the initiative, “Charity Ornaments” are on sale at the Marriott Bakery for only P150 per piece. These beautifully crafted ornaments not only serve as delightful decorations but also as a symbol of giving back. All proceeds from the sale of these ornaments will go to STC, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children and creating a brighter future for them.

Festive treats and feasts

As the lights of “Paskontelasyon” continue to twinkle throughout the holiday season, Marriott Manila invites everyone to be part of this heartwarming constellation of stars and to make this festive season even more special. From delectable cakes to delightful cookies and luxurious chocolates, Marriott’s Holiday Treats promises to deliver a touch of holiday magic to your celebrations. This holiday season, we have thoughtfully curated a selection of mouthwatering treats to cater to every sweet tooth, ensuring that this is the perfect time to share the joy of these exquisite delicacies with your family and friends.

Indulge in delightful Holiday Cookies with charming Christmas-shaped cuts and colorful festive frosting, priced at P650 nett for eight pieces. For a show-stopping centerpiece at your holiday gatherings, the White Chocolate, Coffee, and Mango Yule Log, boasting white chocolate whipped ganache, mango confit, coffee syrup, and Viennese sponge at P1,400 nett. Chocolate lovers will be delighted by the Triple Chocolate Yule Log, a decadent creation featuring layers of chocolate biscuit, white chocolate mousse, and milk dark chocolate mousse, also available at P1,400 nett. For an edible holiday decoration and treat in one, Marriott presents the classic Swiss Gingerbread House, complete with frosting sheet walls and roof, priced at P950 nett. For a Christmas Feast at home, Marriott Manila offers a Grand Lechon Fiesta that includes a Roasted Whole Pig (5kg to 6kg) served with Shrimp Fried Rice, Pinakbet, Filipino-style Macaroni Salad, Liver Sauce, and Homemade Pumpkin Pie for P10,888 nett (whole) and P7,988 nett (half), and more for Christmas treats, feast packages, and hamper, you may check Manila Marriott’s Christmas Brochure 2023.