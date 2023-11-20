IP filings, gross income to exceed 2022 results

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) expressed confidence that it will exceed last year’s record of intellectual property (IP) filings and gross income.

“It looks higher in terms of filings and financially I think we will exceed last year’s performance,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba told reporters on the sidelines of the “IP Enforcement Summit” last Friday in Pasay City.

Barba said they are confident it will reach a “record-breaking” P1 billion this year in terms of gross income―consisting of filings, annuities and charges.

As of September, which Barba said is the latest available data the IPO PHL has, the agency already has about P890 million in gross income. He said the IPOPHL had a gross income of about P930 million last year.

“Based on the historical data of IPOPHL, mas mataas ‘yung filings during the last quarter,” he added.

Preliminary data from IPOPHL showed that patent and industrial design (ID) filings in the January-to-June 2023 period grew year-on-year.

Barba said that patent activities in August could be positioned to reach a new record-high while Utility Model (UM) and Industrial Design (ID) applications move toward an “impressive rebound.”

“We could sense that 2023 is skewing towards a year of innovation,” he said.

As of August, the IPOPHL data showed that IP applications in the first half of the year reached 22,203. Of this figure, there were 2,134 patents; 835 UMs; 635 ID applications; and, 18,599 trademarks.

In 2022, IPOPHL said the volume of IP applications reached 48,259, which was 3.7-percent higher than the 46,558 in 2021 and 2 percent up from the previous record-high of 47,328 in 2019.

Individually, the agency said trademark and patent filings, as well as copyright registrations, achieved all time-highs last year.