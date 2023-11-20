Experience Christmas in Japan at MITSUKOSHI BGC

MITSUKOSHI BGC is set to bring a touch of Japanese magic to the heart of Manila this holiday season as it officially launches its Christmas concepts with a Christmas Display Lighting Ceremony.

This year, MITSUKOSHI BGC unveils a dazzling display of lights and activities that promises to capture the essence of a Japanese Christmas in the Philippines. The ceremony will feature traditional Japanese elements infused with the festive spirit, including performances, seasonal treats, and, of course, the grand illumination of MITSUKOSHI BGC’s light installation and its unique centerpiece, featuring Shirakawa-go, which is registered as a World Heritage Site that is illuminated only six times a year during winter. The light-up event here is a popular event that represents winter in Japan.. Shoppers can expect an immersive celebration that blends cultural richness with the warmth of the holidays.

“We are thrilled to share a slice of Japanese Christmas with the Manila community,” said Mitsunori Morohoshi, MITSUKOSHI BGC General Manager. “Our goal is to create a magical experience that blends Japan’s and the Philippines’ cultural richness with the warmth of the holidays.”

Holidays Made Fuyu

Join MITSUKOSHI BGC as it celebrates the yuletide season with various Japanese Christmas concepts and activities for a unique and distinctly Japanese experience – starting with the mall decorations, where guests will be treated to depiction of winter destination in Japan.

From November 18 to December 24, shoppers can engage in exciting activities taking place in different areas of the mall. Patrons have the opportunity to indulge in immersive activities the whole family can enjoy, such as Bag and Chopstick Making Classes. Kids can also try their hand at making mugs and bowls at the Christmas Pottery Class or blending traditional matcha drinks at the Christmas Matcha Making Class.

Make sure to visit the gift-wrapping booths to give your Christmas gift list a colorful twist. For every single or accumulated receipt amounting to Php 3,000, shoppers can have their purchases gift-wrapped Furoshiki style.

Get a chance to win all-access shopping and dining tickets to your favorite stores at MITSUKOSHI BGC! From December 4-21, every purchase of Php 1,000 or more in single receipts from any MITSUKOSHI BGC store grants you an entry into the raffle. Simply scan the QR Codes around the mall, complete a e-raffle coupon, and submit it along with the validated receipt. Winners will be announced after the raffle draw on December 23, 2023.

On Christmas Eve, select shoppers will receive a free authentic Japanese Christmas cake, a famous Christmas Eve delicacy in Japan. Rounding up the holiday cheer is a musical play with Santa & Friends. Sing to your heart’s desire and create a memorable experience for the whole family.

Don’t miss out on a truly unique Christmas experience at MITSUKOSHI BGC.

To know the latest about MITSUKOSHI BGC, visit their website, Facebook, and Instagram page.