Experience an #AweSM Thanksgiving Celebration at SM Supermalls

With Christmas just around the corner, the Thanksgiving weekend is a time to give thanks by spending a hearty week-long feast with your loved ones at SM Supermalls with these amazing offerings.

Say a little Thanksgiving prayer for your loved ones

Because it’s Thanksgiving, pause and reflect on the blessings of the past year. On November 26th, SM will be bringing its whole community together to offer thanks for all the blessings received throughout the year in a special Thanksgiving Holy Mass.

Share a Thanksgiving Roast with the family

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without mouthwatering roast chicken, crispy pata, and lechon platters adorned with plenty of side dishes that will surely treat your taste buds. From November 19 to 26, let SM Supermalls indulge you in a Thanksgiving Roasts Dining Feast and experience a delectable selection of roasted goodness.

Savor National Thank You Day with special treats

Say ‘Thank You’ to your loved ones with a special treat from McDonald’s and SM Supermalls! On November 23rd– a day dedicated to expressing gratitude– head over to McDonald’s stores in SM malls and discover exclusive Thanksgiving instant upsize or BOGO (Buy One, Get One) offers.

Friendsgiving is extra special with these party bundles

Make your next dine-out with the squad extra memorable with these Friendsgiving Feast Party Bundles at SM. Perfect for sharing with your best pals. At SM, Thanksgiving is not just about family; it’s also about cherishing treasured bonds with friends.

Create cherished photos at the Thanksgiving Photo Spots

Create core thanksgiving memories with your loved ones at SM Supermalls’ Thanksgiving Photo Spots. These spots are adorned with fun and playful Thanksgiving party-themed décor, featuring F.R.I.E.N.D.S-inspired props and balloon arc decorations. Fill your IG or your #FYPs with these snaps and share your gratitude with the world!

Thanksgiving is such a perfect time to not just count your blessings, but also create beautiful memories with your loved ones. So, gather your family and friends, head to your nearest SM mall, and experience a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration filled with love, laughter, and treasured family moments!

