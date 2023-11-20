DMW hopes to utilize ₱725M remaining fund

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) still has over P725 million in its “Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan,” or “Aksyon,” Fund, which can be used to assist more overseas Filipino workers (OFW) this year.

This is still more than half of the P1.2-billion allocation for the Aksyon Fund for 2023.

“There are still a few weeks ahead of us before 2023 ends. [We are] hoping to use the fund,” DMW Secretary Hans J. Cacdac said in a news briefing last Friday.

Cacdac said they are also studying if the remaining Aksyon Fund can be carried over to the next fiscal year.

Of the P474 million of the fund used this year, the DMW chief said P240 million was used to give P30,000 to each of its 7,000 beneficiaries as direct financial assistance.

Another P137 million was used to pay for the legal assistance for 1,200 OFWs, added Cacdac.

The remaining P80 million was utilized by the DMW in the ongoing repatriation efforts in Israel, he said.

Cacdac said they were able to bring home 264 OFWs from Israel.

“For Israel, we still have pending requests for repatriation from 83 OFWs. We hope to immediately process these 83,” Cacdac said.