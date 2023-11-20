Dive into excellence with Buildrite’s revolutionary BLOCKOUT expert solutions for wet Areas

Excitement filled the air at Philconstruct 2023 in SMX MOA as Buildrite, a trailblazing force in construction materials, unveiled its cutting-edge waterproofing line! Say goodbye to damp worries as BLOCKOUT Expert Solutions for Wet Areas takes center stage, introducing a stellar array of products designed to conquer even the most challenging humid conditions.

Explore the Future of Waterproofing with Geo-Textile Magic!

A star among stars, the Geo-Textile Waterproofing Membrane steals the spotlight. Meticulously crafted for both interior and exterior surfaces, this game-changer boasts unparalleled effectiveness in bathrooms, roof decks, elevated swimming pools, and tiled spaces.

From Roofs to Basements, Buildrite Has You Covered!

The innovation parade doesn’t stop there! Buildrite flaunts an impressive lineup, featuring the Blockout 40 membrane, Blockout 40 DS Drainage Sheet for lush roof gardens, and three polyurethane marvels tailored to diverse traffic areas. Unveiling the mighty Blockout Bitum 2k for external below-ground waterproofing and the Blockout 40 DB Dimple Board, a crafty solution for external basement walls.

Splash into Luxury with Blockout Pool and Blockout Clear!

In the spotlight, Blockout Pool and Blockout Clear make their grand entrance, revolutionizing swimming pool and outdoor tile spaces. “We are thrilled to introduce BLOCKOUT Expert Solutions for Wet Areas. Our goal is to provide easy-to-install, durable, and effective waterproofing solutions for our customers,” Buildrite CEO Derrick Tan of Magna Prime Chemicals Technologies Inc. exclaimed.