Devt policy loans hog WB’s $2.8-B PHL project pipeline

THE Philippines’s project pipeline with the World Bank amounted to $2.8 billion with the largest allocations being for two development policy loans (DPLs).

Based on World Bank data, the projects that received the largest commitments are the Philippines Second Sustainable Recovery project and the Philippines First Energy Transition and Climate Resilience Development Policy Loan.

Each DPL will receive $600 million each. The DPL for the Philippines Second Sustainable Recovery project is set for 2024 while the DPL on Energy Transition and Climate Resilience is set for 2025.

“The DPL series aims to support the Government of the Philippines’ reforms to: accelerate the economic recovery and boost medium-term growth; and protect the environment and improve climate resilience,” the World Bank said.

This is followed by the $500 million Infrastructure for Safer and Resilient Schools project which aims to rehabilitate and increase the resilience of school infrastructure. It also aims to enhance the Department of Education’s capacity to manage green, resilient, inclusive and learning-conducive school infrastructure.

Another big-ticket project included in the pipeline is the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project which has been allocated an amount of $407 million.

The project aims to improve connectivity, climate resilience efforts and ensure the safety of priority roads in the Mindanao region.

The project that is set to receive the least commitment from the Washington-based lender is the Philippines Civil Service Modernization Project.

The $69 million project aims to improve the efficiency and the quality of human resource management and payroll management in selected national government agencies in the Philippines civil service.

Last Friday, the World Bank approved the $500-million Philippines Disaster Risk Management and Climate Development Policy Loan with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) loan.

The Cat-DDO allows the government to quickly draw down funds when major natural disasters or health crisis hit, minimizing the impact on the economy and long-term development.

“The real benefit of this support is its ability to rapidly deliver crucial services—such as healthcare, shelter, and food—to those most impacted by disasters or climate events,” said Ndiamé Diop, the World Bank’s Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.

“It’s about making sure the people who have the least are taken care of and can bounce back immediately after these disaster events,” Diop said.

An important part of the support, Diop emphasized, is that it helps ensure the government has the resources to restore or rebuild damaged schools following a disaster. This makes sure that children can continue their education without significant interruptions.

The financing isn’t just about responding to disasters; it’s also about preparing for them in advance to mitigate their impact.

The reforms implemented as a part of this financing will help make schools more disaster-proof, help communities plan safer spaces and green areas, and strengthen health facilities to withstand future disasters and health emergencies.

The funds can be disbursed when the Philippines’ President declares a State of Calamity in response to a natural disaster or public health emergency.

This declaration triggers support in line with the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (DRRM Act).

The full amount of this financial support will be available for three years, giving the Philippine government immediate access to funds when they need it, enabling it to better manage the cost of shocks and protect the Philippine population.

The financial support has a revolving feature, and the three-year drawdown period may be renewed up to four times, for a total maximum period of 15 years.

Approximately 60 percent of the country’s total land area and at least 74 percent of Filipinos are vulnerable to multiple hazards including typhoons, landslides, floods, storm surges, droughts, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes.

Disasters regularly damage infrastructure, disrupt the delivery of essential education and health services, and destroy homes and personal belongings, making life harder for many families and pushing some into poverty.

Approximately 78 percent of public schools and 96 percent of students in the Philippines are exposed and vulnerable to multiple hazards.

Between 2021 and 2023, around 4,000 schools were damaged due to various disasters, resulting in the disruption of learning continuity for two million children.