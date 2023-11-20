Citystate Savings Bank opens Cabanatuan Branch Lite Unit

Citystate Savings Bank (CSBank) opened its Cabanatuan Branch Lite Unit, solidifying its commitment to providing accessible banking services in Central Luzon. The ceremony took place on Friday, November 17, 2023, marking CSBank’s 5th branch in the Central Luzon region and the 34th branch in its network.

The occasion commenced with a blessing ceremony presided over by Rev. Fr. Danilo C. Cipriano from the Diocese of Cabanatuan and the Rector of the Sto. Entierro Retreat House in Cabanatuan City. The event was graced by CSBank executives, guests, and the branch team.

CSBank’s Cabanatuan branch team is led by North Cluster Head Felicitas D. Marcos and Branch Head Tess Padiernos. The team comprises CSA/New Accounts Pam Lorenzo, CSA/Teller Aren Villaflor, Jewelry Appraiser Amie Sison, and Service Head Reliever Deniel Carreon, all ready to serve the banking needs of the local residents.

The inauguration witnessed the presence of CSBank’s top management, led by President Jaime Valentin L. Araneta, alongside key executives including BBG Head Lizette Cuezon, OSG Head Haydee Cajilog, IMCD Consultant Eric Montelibano, GSD Head Engr. Nuvin Gonzales, IT Data Center Head Romell Espero, System and Network Admin Reymart Facto, and Application Support Cristina de Leon.

The new CSBank Cabanatuan branch is strategically situated at the Ground Floor, DEAC-ICDC Building, Maharlika Highway, Barangay Zulueta, Cabanatuan City. Its opening reinforces CSBank’s mission to create a more convenient and accessible banking experience for the community it serves.