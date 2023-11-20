Christmas Ever After at Vista Malls and Starmalls

To usher in the Christmas season, Popstar Royalty, Sarah Geronimo, leads the pack of talented OPM artists who will perform at the Vista Mall and Starmall branches around the country in the run-up to the holiday season.

Expect Sarah G to bring the house down as she sings her well-liked songs and some Christmas carols, during the Yuletide events at Vista Mall Bataan on November 18.

Along with guest performers, Sarah will also witness the official lighting of the Christmas Tree decked with sparkling lights and ornaments that always bring cheers to everyone.

On his sleigh, Santa will bring happiness and gifts of love to both the young and the young at heart.

When many would aspire for a better Christmas, Vista Mall and Starmall present “Christmas Ever After, Where All Your Wishes Come True” this year across all their branches nationwide.

The packed performances of OPM artists will highlight each show and the main, Christmas lighting activity—that signals the official kick-off of the Yuletide season, bringing smiles to all ages.

Bamboo also joins the batch of popular celebrities and bands who are scheduled to perform in Vista Mall and Starmall branches.

Delight in more of these joyful sounds and celebrations as the said tree-lighting ceremonies nationwide follow suit on much-awaited dates and main acts:

● Sarah G at Vista Mall Bataan on November 18

● Bamboo at Vista Mall Malolos on November 19 and Vista Mall Iloilo on November 26

● Martin Nievera at Vista Mall Naga on November 25

● The Juans at Vista Mall Davao on November 25

● Mayonnaise at Vista Mall General Trias on November 27

● December Avenue at Starmall EDSA-Shaw on November 19 and Vista Mall Tanza on November 26

● Julie Anne San Jose at Starmall San Jose Del Monte on November 25

● Franco at Starmall Talisay on November 25

● Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and Ballet Philippines at Evia Lifestyle Center on November 17

● DLSU-D Chorale and Ballet Dance Academy at Vista Mall Dasmarinas on November 19

● Ballet Philippines at NOMO – A Vista Lifestyle Center on November 19

● University of Santo Tomas Singers at Floriad Lifestyle on November 25

● A Christmas Musical Show at SOMO – A Vista Mall on November 25

● UP Singing Ambassadors at Vista Mall Pampanga on November 19

● Las Piñas Boys Chorale at Vista Mall Las Piñas in November 19

● FIMA Performing Group at Vista Mall Lakefront on November 19 and Vista Mall Antipolo on November 26

Vista Malls will surely ignite the Christmas spirit in every possible way you can imagine—festive, gleaming and merry. Uncover and come experience the biggest reasons to spread joy with a Santa Meet & Greet, enchanting musical performances, kid-friendly activities and more. But more than the holiday sparkles, it’s also a time to cherish moments and let the purest form of love take over.

