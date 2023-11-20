Celebrate National Stamp Collecting Month at SM

The exhibit highlights the joys of stamp collecting.

In honor of the 256th founding anniversary of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) and National Stamp Collecting Month (NSCM), a three-day Philatelic exhibition, dedicated to the collection of stamps, was held from November 13 to 15, with the launch taking place last November 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

(L-R): Philippine Philatelic Federation's Josefina Cura, Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Chairman of Board of Directors retired General Vidal Querol, Department of Tourism Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns Atty. Mae Elaine Bathan, PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos, Philippine General Insurance Inc. President James Coyiuto, and SM Supermalls' Senior Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin

SM Supermalls’ Senior Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin expressed his enthusiasm for the NSCM Exhibition, stating, ” SM Supermalls is honored to host this significant event, envisioning it as a source of joy for enthusiasts and an opportunity for the younger generation to appreciate the art and history encapsulated in these tiny treasures.”

A classic aluminum mailbox that offers convenient letter drop-offs is displayed.

The second day highlighted the debut of the ‘Dogs in Philippine History Special Stamps,’ inspired by historian Ian Christopher Alfonso’s book, ‘Dogs in Philippine History.’ These stamps increased awareness and appreciation for our country’s history and treatment of dogs, featuring the pet dog of young Jose Rizal, Saver (the iconic Aspin from 1990s television), and the Dalmatians of revolutionary writer Marcelo del Pilar, among others.

The ‘Dogs in Philippine History Special Stamps’ showcase notable figures, including the pet dog of young Jose Rizal and the Dalmatians of revolutionary writer Marcelo del Pilar.

As the Super Pets Club Project Lead and SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing – Special Events, Hanna Carinna Sy supported the pet dogs showcase to align with SM’s dedicated pet loyalty program.

(L-R): Historian Ian Christopher Alfonso, Philippine Historical Association President Dr. Francis Navarro, Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Board of Directors Member Cristina Caringal, PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos, National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo, and SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Marketing – Special Events Hanna Carinna Sy

A pet show, featuring animal trainer June Lazarte and his Chihuahua, Bullet, showcased tricks and a performance of the Philippine folk dance, ‘tinikling’.

Animal trainer June Lazarte, with his pet dog Bullet, the Chihuahua, showcase a balancing trick.

On the third day, PHLPost unveiled the “National Children’s Month Stamps,” influenced by the well-known illustrator Beth Parrocha’s book. The stamps aligned with National Children’s Month, emphasizing children’s needs in areas such as physical and mental health, education, and overall well-being, showcasing our love and concern for their future.

(L-R): Stamp collector Dr. Ngo Tiong Tak, book illustrator Beth Parrocha, SM Supermalls’ Senior Vice President for Operations Engr. Bien Mateo, Philippine Postal Corporation Postmaster General Luis Carlos, and National Authority for Child Care Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada

Other activities included the official signing of stamps and First Day Cover envelopes, the sale of postage stamps, and National ID registration by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

