BIR chief grateful for $400M ADB loan

BUREAU of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. announced his commitment to pursue the digitalization plans of the BIR together with Asian Development Bank after the ADB approved a $400-million loan to help the efforts of the Philippines and the BIR to modernize tax administration, systems and processes.

“The BIR commits to pursuing the digitalization and modernization of its services. We commit to being a service-oriented agency,” Lumagui was quoted in a statement the BIR issued last Monday. “We thank the ADB for being a partner in nation-building.”

The BIR cited a press release by the ADB that specifically mentioned the digital transformation initiative of the agency.

Among the reforms pursued by the government in line with the DRM [domestic resource mobilization] program is the digital transformation initiative of the BIR, read the November 14 statement of the ADB cited by the BIR. “The project aims to modernize key taxpayers’ services, including online tax registration, return filing and payment.”

The ADB said it expects the project “can potentially increase the ratio of actual tax revenues to tax potential, from 75 percent in 2020 to at least 85 percent by 2026.”

The ADB aims to foster economic growth and co-operation in the region of Asia and the Far East and to contribute to the acceleration of the process of economic development of the developing member countries in the region, collectively and individually.

In 2021, the BIR’s digital transformation program secured a grant of $809,450 from the United States Trade and Development Agency. The grant aimed to assist the BIR in undertaking an in-depth technical assessment of its current ICT environment, developing an enterprise architecture roadmap/framework, and assessing the organizational framework of its Information System Group, including recommended restructuring and training programs.

As part of the BIR’s long-term digital transformation program, it has also launched that year its “Internal Revenue Integrated System,” which will serve as the agency’s central tool and repository to process taxpayers’ information.

In his speech at the launch of the 2023 National Tax Campaign Kickoff last February, Lumagui said that the agency would focus on the implementation of various digitalization programs.