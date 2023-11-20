‘Bank lending in regions key to boosting trade in services’

FINANCIAL regulation that ensures the availability of loans in regions is key to boosting trade in services nationwide, according to a discussion paper published by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a discussion paper, BSP Research Academy Research Associate Marie Edelweiss G. Romarate said trade in services is already a major component of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The Philippines is a net exporter of services and the share of services exports to GDP has consistently been higher than imports of services since 2003 or in the past 20 years.

“Bank lending appears to have a positive effect on exports, imports, and total trade in services of the regions for the longer dataset,” Romarate said in a BSP Research Blog.

“The role of the BSP as a financial regulator is important for regions to be able to increase their exports of services if the banking system is able to efficiently allocate credit (loans) to support trade in services transactions,” she added.

The study examined the factors that increase services trade across regions and identified policy imperatives to promote the resilience of services trade in all regions in the country. The study covered the 17 regions of the Philippines.

Romarate said based on the findings of the study, it can be concluded that growing the local economy of a region can help grow trade in services of that region.

She said this implies that the growth of regions with smaller local economies compared to other regions should still be promoted by the government to ensure they are not left behind in trade in services.

The BSP Research Associate said apart from loans, the efforts of the central bank in terms of maintaining price stability is also crucial to growing trade in services in each region across the archipelago.

“Keeping inflation in check may also encourage trade in services of the regions, thus, the role of the BSP in maintaining price stability is crucial,” she said in a BSP Research Blog.

Total imports and exports of services as a share of GDP declined to 16 percent in 2021 from 17.2 percent in 2020 and 21 percent of GDP in 2019.

In terms of the level of total imports and exports of services Romarate said this contracted by 2.1 percent in 2021 from the 2020 level, which already declined 25.9 percent from the 2019 level.

Meanwhile, both exports and imports of services further declined in 2021 to 10.5 percent and 5.5 percent as a share of GDP, respectively.

However, Romarate said in terms of levels, exports of services recovered slightly in 2021, growing by 2.5 percent while imports of services decreased by 9.7 percent, smaller than the decrease in 2020.