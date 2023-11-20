‘Bagong Pilipinas’ exhibit at Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 showcases Marcos digitalization agenda

Singapore City – The Philippines is stepping into the spotlight with the grand unveiling of “Bagong Pilipinas: The Philippines Country Pavilion,” presented by FinTech Alliance.Ph at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), regarded as one of the world’s most influential FinTech event.

The Singapore FinTech Festival, organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Elevandi, and Constellar, in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore, has earned a reputation as the global epicenter for the FinTech community. With a focus on the development of financial services, public policy, and technology, the festival has consistently drawn attention from around the world.

Last year’s edition of SFF witnessed an astounding convergence of over 62,000 participants from 134 countries, reinforcing its status as the foremost event for the global FinTech community.

The Bagong Pilipinas Pavilion is the Philippines’ prominent representation at SFF, a testament to the country’s commitment to the advancement of the FinTech sector. The impressive showcase is the result of a collaborative effort with key stakeholders such as the Office of the President, Presidential Communications Office, Radio TV Malacanang (RTVM), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, Securities and Exchange Commission, Credit Information Corporation, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the National Development Corporation.

This is in line with President Marcos’ urgent push for a digitized Philippines. “I’m proud to say that the Philippines is emerging as a hub for innovation. Our dynamic ecosystem of banks, financial institutions, start-ups, digital entrepreneurs and other stakeholders are constantly working to unlock the vast potential of digital finance,” President Marcos said.

“It is already transforming the lives of millions of Filipinos through proven services and technologies that promote financial inclusion, secure and efficient transactions, and economic growth. We are developing and refining these services to reach all Filipinos in every untapped market here and abroad.”

The event is co-presented by the Digital Banks Association of the Philippines, alongside Maya Bank, GoTyme, UNO Bank, UnionDigital, Tonik, LANDBANK, KPMG, Finscore, PLDT Enterprise, International Finance Corporation, CIS Bayad, Philippine Airlines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Tala, Home Credit, and GoDigital Pilipinas demonstrating the collaborative strength of the Philippine FinTech sector.

FinTech Alliance.Ph, the driving force behind this initiative, is the Philippines’ premier industry association with over 100 corporate members, collectively accounting for more than 95 percent of digital-initiated financial transactions in the country today.

Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman of Fintech Alliance.PH and Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), shared his optimism and regarded the country’s participation in SFF as a relevant and valuable step towards intensifying the collective march of Filipinos towards digitalization. He added that the event is not only an opportunity to demonstrate Filipino skills, talents, and ingenuity, but highlight the country as a bright spot for digitalization and finance in the global stage.

“Financially including Filipinos was the first step in this journey. The next step is connecting Filipinos globally through the power of digital finance which will catapult us to new heights and create new livelihood opportunities for Filipinos,” said Villanueva.

“FinTech Alliance.PH is extremely proud to champion not only the unmatched resourcefulness and inventiveness of Filipinos in the Singapore FinTech Festival, but to tap new areas of development which will be a great push in alleviating the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” added Villanueva.

Join the Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 and experience the future of finance at the Bagong Pilipinas Pavilion. This groundbreaking event will provide a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to engage, connect, and collaborate on the most pressing issues in the world of finance and technology.