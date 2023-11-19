UST, FEU dominate UAAP chess

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) clinched a third-straight men’s crown, Far Eastern University (FEU) emerged as the new women’s champion while retaining its girls’ tiara in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 chess action.

UST completed a “three-peat” following a 4-0 shutout of Adamson University and FEU dominated University of the Philippines, 3-1, and its Diliman campus team retained t he crown with a 3.5-1.5 conquest of National University-Nazareth School all on Saturday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

With 16 match points under its belt, UST with 16 match points has enough cushion in a potantial tiebreaker with closest pursuer Ateneo (14) to virtually repeat as winner for a third season and 10th overall.

Melito Ocsan Jr. boosted his Most Valuable Player aspirations by scoring his seventh point with white at the expense of John Rocel Simon in only 23 moves of the Sicilian Defense.

FEU takes a bye in the final round but is already untouchable with 19 match points, dethroning in the process two-time champion NU, which is in second place with 15 match points.

MVP candidate Woman National Master Mary Joy Tan led FEU’s victory as she forced Precious Ferrer to resign after the 46 moves.

FEU-Diliman, on the other hand, posted an unreachable three-point gap over NUNS in the title race with sWoman National Master Ruelle Canino and Samantha Umayan and Kate Ordizo heading their charge Saturday.

FEU’s boys’ team, meanwhile, disputed the crown against UST in the final round played Sunday.