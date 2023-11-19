THE GRAND FINALE | Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco to headline ‘The Last Rakrakan Festival’

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco are set to headline ‘The Last Rakrakan Festival’ this November 25 and 26 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

Rico, the former frontman of Rivermaya, will headline day 1 of the festival with bands December Avenue, Sugarcane, Munimuni, Orange and Lemons, Join the Club, SUD, Razorback, Autotelic, and artists such as Kiyo, Syd Hartha, Barbie Almalbis, and more.

Eraserheads’ former lead vocalist Ely will be the lead performer for day 2 together with Juan Karlos, Adie, Zild, Dilaw, Unique, Blaster, This Band, Sandwich, Mayonnaise, Valley of Chrome, Typecast, Chicosci, and more.

The Last Rakrakan Film Festival’s press conference featured the presence of key figures, including Rakrakan Festival’s Legal Counsel and Hey Moonshine’s Bassist, Atty. Carlo Ybañez, The Chongkeys’ Creative Director and Vocalist, Benjie Estanislao, Rakrakan Festival’s Business Development and Marketing representative, Mary Lei Bautista, and Rakrakan Festival’s Marketing Associate, Tess Ecuadro. The festival will take place at SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, on November 25-26, 2023. Photo by John Eiron R. Francisco/BM

Celebrating the culture of OPM with three stages—Center, Mosh, and Peace—and over 150 best artists in the nation, the two-day festival aims to offer a unique and immersive experience by highlighting a variety of music genres and talents.

“The Rakrakan Festival is not all about rock music but definitely [about] OPM music itself,” stated Mary Lei Bautista, business development manager of the festival during the press conference on November 13.

The additional mini-stages, such as Busking, Manila Wrestling Federation and Sunugan Rap Battles, Muziklaban Audition Stages, and Cosplay Stage, will showcase the local hip-hop scene, and alternative and Japanese rock and not just the hard rock scene, said Bautista.

“We’re doing a festival and not just a concert,” stressed Benjie Estanislao, the director of the festival which will also bring together an all-Pinoy food and merchandise bazaar, a B2B car show, a skate clinic, a street art competition, perya games, and more.

Explaining the festival’s theme of “Peace, Love, and Music,” Estanislao said it is an “expression” of the Filipino culture that they also want to highlight as the festival’s advocacy.

When asked by SoundStrip what will be different in this year’s installment since this will be the last, Estanislao revealed there will be new additions that weren’t part of the previous installments before.

“It’s really packed,” he said. There will be a car show, perya games, fireworks display, he added.

But what’s unique in this event is that festival goers will not just watch the performers on the shows, they can become one too.

Budding artists can perform on the Busking stage and let their music be heard and discovered, said Estanislao.

Rappers can battle it out not just on the stage but inside a wrestling ring after the matches from the Manila Wrestling Federation, added Bautista.

Lastly, Estanislao said that the much-awaited comeback of the Red Horse Pambansang Muziklaban will have its own stage at the Rakrakan Festival.

Up-and-coming bands attending the event who have dreams of performing in the Rakrakan Festival can now perform as well through the Pambansang Muziklaban Audition stage.

“Just go to the booth of Red Horse, sign up and you can perform on the day itself,” he instructed since it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and exciting prizes await.

As the Rakrakan Festival comes to its closing chapter, Estanislao hyped: “Kung ano yung ibibigay ngayon ng Rakrakan Fest is a big bang.”