Tapales finds comfort zone in Baguio camp

MARLON “THE NIGHTMARE” TAPALES’S confidence grows as the clock ticks toward the biggest fight of his career so far on December 26 when he squares off with “The Monster” Naoya Inoue of Japan in Tokyo.

“It feels so good to train here comfortably,” the 31-year-old Tapales told BusinessMirror on Sunday.

Tapales trained in Las Vegas since July but returned home to wind up his preparation starting November 8 in Baguio City.

“I’m getting faster and stronger,” said Tapales, who wants to add Inoue’s World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super bantamweight belts to his İnternational Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association crowns.

“My focus is to get the two remaining belts from Inoue, whom I believe is beatable,” said the pride of Tubod (Lanao del Norte), who’s with head trainer and coach Ernel Fontanilla in Baguio City.

Tapales owns a 37-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts while Inoue is undefeated in 25 fights with 22 knockouts.

After sparring in Las Vegas with former world champion Jerwin Ancajas, Tapales is sharpening his ring savvy against Pete Apolinar, World Boxing Council Asian silver bantamweight champion Herlan Gomez and Jonjon Estrada.

Tapales is guaranteed a $200,000 purse, much higher than the $60,000 purse he banked in his fight against Murodjon Akhmadaliev who he beat last April 8 in San Antonio, Texas.