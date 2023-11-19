Something’s amiss

WHEN the father of Colombian football player Luis Diaz was kidnapped over two weeks ago, the news reports left me wondering about several things.

First of all, why didn’t any of the reports mention past instances of kidnappings of family members of football stars such as Carlos Tevez, Juan Roman Riquelme, Jorge Campos, as well as Diego and Gabriel Milito to name but a few.

Heck, even the great Alfredo Di Stefano was once kidnapped!

Second, when Diaz’s mother was released, there was no mention of why that happened. Was a ransom paid? Same when the father was eventually released.

What was the point of kidnapping the mother if only to release her?

If she was indeed rescued, why were the husband and wife separated? That doesn’t make sense.

As for the enthusiastic participation of members of the military in the rescue, I wish they gave the same enthusiasm and resolve when it comes to ordinary citizens. If I read it right, there have been 79 kidnappings this 2023 alone in Colombia.

When Cruz Azul coach Ruben Omar Romano was kidnapped, the American Federal Bureau of Investigation was asked for help. This is the kind of help that comes with politicians and very important people.

I cannot help but think that something is amiss. Diaz’s mother was released or rescued? What is it really? That much isn’t clear. Was any exchange of money made? Was she meant to convey a message to pave the way for the return of the father?

I seem to recall that in the case of Riquelme and the Milito brothers, a ransom was paid. Was any payment for the release of the Diazes deliberately kept off the wire reports so that it would not inspire copycats?

Furthermore, all the kidnappings of family members of football players took place in South American countries.

Yes, I know that there is no place like home. But staying put in one place is going to attract a lot of attention for unsavory types.

You can be sure that this latest kidnapping episode will have plenty of Latin American footballers thinking of relocating or providing security for their family.

I hope that the only happy ending here is when Luis Diaz was inspired to lift Colombia to a 2-1 victory over Brazil. As for the kidnappers? I hope karma is swift to respond to them.