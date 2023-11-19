Ross takes charge as SMB disconnects Meralco for first win

CHRIS ROSS took charge in the pivotal two-minute mark and made sure San Miguel Beer won’t collapse as they beat Meralco, 93-83, on Sunday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Threatened 81-85 with 2:02 remaining, Ross fired a triple and sank two free throws in crunch time as the Beermen were able to pull away, 90-81, with only a minute left to bounce back from a disappointing 113-117 loss to NLEX last Wednesday.

Import Ivan Aska, who fouled out in the middle of fourth period against the Road Warriors, led the Beermen this time with 27 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and got 13 rebounds plus two steals to give them a 1-1 win-loss record.

“I have to be ready for the game, so I told myself that I have to stay in the game,” Aska said.

Center June Mar Fajardo, the pro league’s seven-time Season Most Valuable Player, chalked up with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while CJ Perez had 16 points, and Ross finished with 10 points — seven in the crucial two-minute mark — along with six assists and three steals for the Beermen.

SMB coach Jorge Gallent said the key to the Beermen’s victory was their rebounding prowess.

“We knew that Meralco was a good offensive rebounding team, so I told my players to lower their offensive rebounding today. I give credit to the team for doing that,” Gallent said, referring to the Bolts’ 45 rebounds (15 in offensive rebounds).

“Ivan [Aska] also adjusted really well,” he added.

San Miguel Beer collected 54 rebounds.

The Beermen led as many as 21 points, 51-30, in the later part of second period after the two free throws of debuting rookie Kyt Jimenez. But the Bolts made the game interesting as they unleashed a 19-11 run in the third quarter to narrow the gap to 62-66 at the start of the last period.

The Bolts dropped to 2-1 win-loss record with import Suleiman Braimoh struggling to just 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





